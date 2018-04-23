New robot for skull base surgery alleviates surgeon's workload

April 25, 2018, Eindhoven University of Technology
New robot for skull base surgery is very accurate and alleviates surgeon's workload
The skull bone surgery robot RoBoSculpt, developed by Jordan Bos of Eindhoven University of Technology. On the right there is a phantom piece of skull base; the remainder of the skull was added in virtually to show where this piece of bone is located. Credit: Bart van Overbeeke/Eindhoven University of Technology

Drilling out a hole in the skull base requires great precision and often takes many hours, a demanding procedure for a surgeon. Researchers from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) have developed a surgical robot to take over this task. With sub-millimeter precision, the robot can automatically and safely mill a cavity of the desired shape and dimensions. Jordan Bos received his PhD on 16 April for the robot he designed and built. The robot is expected to perform its first surgery within five years.

Each year, surgeons trepanate more than 100,000 people worldwide, for example to treat infections or cancer, or to place a cochlear implant. This is a delicate task, because they come across quite a few structures that they must avoid, such as motor and sensory nerves, and structures of the inner ear. In addition, bone filings and blood impede the view through the microscope during the procedure. The surgeon must therefore work with extreme concentration, often for hours, in an uncomfortable posture.

At the request of ENT doctor and surgeon Dirk Kunst of the Radboud UMC in Nijmegen, Jordan Bos developed a to take over at least part of these operations. He first visited about 20 skull base operations to study these interventions, and then devised about 20 concepts. He created a detailed design of the best concept and built a prototype, which is now ready, and with which the first technical tests have already been performed.

The robot, called RoBoSculpt, works on the basis of precise instructions from the surgeon, who accurately indicates the drill site on CT images of the patient's skull. The robot consists of an advanced arm that holds a surgical drilling tool. Before the operation, the patient's head is accurately fixed in position and then the robot mills the desired cavity.

New robot for skull base surgery is very accurate and alleviates surgeon's workload
RoBoSculpt, the skull base surgery robot developed by Jordan Bos of Eindhoven University of Technology. The robot is holding a phantom piece of skull base. Credit: Bart van Overbeeke/Eindhoven University of Technology

Burdensome task

Because the robot works faster than a surgeon in principle, the duration of an operation can be shortened. It is expected that the robot will make more accurate procedures possible, with shorter recovery times, and will result in fewer complications and recovery operations. That would make these kinds of operations less stressful for the patient and potentially less expensive. Surgeons benefit, as they are relieved from a burdensome task.

The robot is actually an advanced, computer-controlled milling machine, or a CNC milling machine, with seven axes of motion. Thanks to the high number of axes, the device is very accurate, and is notable for compactness, high level of stiffness, low weight and the minimal backlash on the axes. The robot can also be covered with a sterile cover, which is important in the .

Skull base surgeon Dirk Kunst, who acted as co-supervisor for Bos, is enthusiastic about the robot. "This is an important step toward the operating room of the future. RoBoSculpt is an optimal collaboration between the surgeon and the machine; they really complement each other to achieve the best results for the patient. "

The first pre-clinical tests with the robot will start this year at the Radboud UMC. The first operation on a patient could take place in two to three years. A possible first procedure would have the robot perform the preparatory work, and the surgeon conduct the crucial final drilling, in order to gain experience safely with the robot. The company Eindhoven Medical Robotics plans to commercialize the technology, in a partnership with TU/e.

A robot that is pre-programmed to perform a surgical procedure is a new development. Nevertheless, Bos does not think that robots will be able to carry out all sorts of other operations in the short term. "The design of this robot is only applicable to precision applications for hard structures in the human body, specifically bones. Soft tissue cannot be fixed with enough precision."

Explore further: New robot for skull base surgery is very accurate, alleviates surgeon's workload

Related Stories

Robotic surgery—what you need to know

April 12, 2018

While robots once were thought of as part of a far-off future, the use of robotic and other advanced technology now is part of everyday life. But when it comes to robotic surgery, some people may find it unnerving or intimidating. ...

Recommended for you

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

After Facebook scrutiny, is Google next?

April 21, 2018

Facebook has taken the lion's share of scrutiny from Congress and the media about data-handling practices that allow savvy marketers and political agents to target specific audiences, but it's far from alone. YouTube, Google ...

Robot designed for faster, safer uranium plant pipe cleanup

April 21, 2018

Ohio crews cleaning up a massive former Cold War-era uranium enrichment plant in Ohio plan this summer to deploy a high-tech helper: an autonomous, radiation-measuring robot that will roll through miles of large overhead ...

How social networking sites may discriminate against women

April 20, 2018

Social media and the sharing economy have created new opportunities by leveraging online networks to build trust and remove marketplace barriers. But a growing body of research suggests that old gender and racial biases persist, ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

michbaskett
not rated yet 46 minutes ago
Nonsense. Any surgeon, be they a neurosurgeon or ENT surgeon, who takes hours to drill into the skull should retire immediately. Regardless of where in the skull you need to be it just doesn't take that long.

If they take hours just to get to the brain or the inner ear how long will it take to actually do what they went in to do.

This is just another push to try to force robot surgery on people, and people in surgery know that the vast majority of the time it really is just bullshit. It imparts no actualy benefit to the patient.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.