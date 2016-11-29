New quantum method generates really random numbers

NIST researchers have developed a method for generating numbers guaranteed to be random by quantum mechanics. Credit: Irvine/NIST Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) havedeveloped a method for generating numbers guaranteed to be random by quantum mechanics.Described in the April 12 issue of Nature, the experimental technique surpasses all previous methodsfor ensuring the unpredictability of its random numbers and may enhance security and trust incryptographic systems.

The new NIST method generates digital bits (1s and 0s) with photons, or particles of light, using datagenerated in an improved version of a landmark 2015 NIST physics experiment. That experimentshowed conclusively that what Einstein derided as "spooky action at a distance" is real. In the newwork, researchers process the spooky output to certify and quantify the randomness available in thedata and generate a string of much more random bits.

Random numbers are usedhundreds of billions of timesa day to encrypt data inelectronic networks. But thesenumbers are not certifiablyrandom in an absolutesense. That's because theyare generated by softwareformulas or physical deviceswhose supposedly randomoutput could be underminedby factors such as predictablesources of noise. Runningstatistical tests can help,but no statistical test on theoutput alone can absolutelyguarantee that the output wasunpredictable, especially if anadversary has tampered withthe device.

"It's hard to guarantee that a given classical source is really unpredictable," NIST mathematician PeterBierhorst said. "Our quantum source and protocol is like a fail-safe. We're sure that no one can predictour numbers."

"Something like a coin flip may seem random, but its outcome could be predicted if one could see theexact path of the coin as it tumbles. Quantum randomness, on the other hand, is real randomness.We're very sure we're seeing quantum randomness because only a quantum system could producethese statistical correlations between our measurement choices and outcomes."

The new quantum-based method is part of an ongoing effort to enhance NIST's public randomnessbeacon, which broadcasts random bits for applications such as secure multiparty computation. TheNIST beacon currently relies on commercial sources.

Quantum mechanics provides a superior source of randomness because measurements of somequantum particles (those in a "superposition" of both 0 and 1 at the same time) have fundamentallyunpredictable results. Researchers can easily measure a quantum system. But it's hard to prove thatmeasurements are being made of a quantum system and not a classical system in disguise.

In NIST's experiment, that proof comes from observing the spooky quantum correlations between pairsof distant photons while closing the "loopholes" that might otherwise allow non-random bits to appearto be random. For example, the two measurement stations are positioned too far apart to allow hiddencommunications between them; by the laws of physics any such exchanges would be limited to thespeed of light.

Random numbers are generated in two steps. First, the spooky action experiment generates a longstring of bits through a "Bell test," in which researchers measure correlations between the properties ofthe pairs of photons. The timing of the measurements ensures that the correlations cannot be explainedby classical processes such as pre-existing conditions or exchanges of information at, or slower than,the speed of light. Statistical tests of the correlations demonstrate that quantum mechanics is at work,and these data allow the researchers to quantify the amount of randomness present in the long string ofbits.

That randomness may be spread very thin throughout the long string of bits. For example, nearly everybit might be 0 with only a few being 1. To obtain a short, uniform string with concentrated randomnesssuch that each bit has a 50/50 chance of being 0 or 1, a second step called "extraction" is performed.NIST researchers developed software to process the Bell test data into a shorter string of bits thatare nearly uniform; that is, with 0s and 1s equally likely. The full process requires the input of twoindependent strings of random bits to select measurement settings for the Bell tests and to "seed" thesoftware to help extract the randomness from the original data. NIST researchers used a conventionalrandom number generator to generate these input strings.

From 55,110,210 trials of the Bell test, each of which produces two bits, researchers extracted 1,024bits certified to be uniform to within one trillionth of 1 percent.

"A perfect coin toss would be uniform, and we made 1,024 bits almost perfectly uniform, each extremelyclose to equally likely to be 0 or 1," Bierhorst said.

Other researchers have previously used Bell tests to generate random numbers, but the NIST methodis the first to use a loophole-free Bell test and to process the resulting data through extraction.Extractors and seeds are already used in classical random number generators; in fact, random seedsare essential in computer security and can be used as encryption keys.

In the new NIST method, the final numbers are certified to be random even if the measurement settingsand seed are publicly known; the only requirement is that the Bell test experiment be physically isolatedfrom customers and hackers. "The idea is you get something better out (private randomness) than whatyou put in (public randomness)," Bierhorst said.

Explore further: Quantum physics entangled with human randomness

More information: Experimentally generated randomness certified by the impossibility of superluminal signals, Nature (2018). nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41586-018-0019-0

