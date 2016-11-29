November 29, 2016

Quantum physics entangled with human randomness

by Griffith University

Griffith University is part of a worldwide scientific experiment that will test the laws of quantum physics – and you're invited!

Tomorrow (November 30) the 'BIG Bell Test: worldwide quantum experiments powered by human randomness' aims to conduct a series of quantum experiments in labs around the world that, for the first time, will be controlled by made by volunteers (aka Bellsters).

Coordinated by ICFO, the Institute of Photonic Sciences, the experiments will Albert Einstein's idea of "local realism," a phenomenon at the very core of the mysteries of the world.

The project, which will run in 12 different labs, needs the contribution of at least 30,000 people who will generate sequences of bits as randomly as possible.

The Centre, located at Griffith's Nathan campus, will host the test here along with director Professor Howard Wiseman.

Participants who want to contribute can do so through a video game created specifically for the project.

Gamers will have to introduce sequences of 0s and 1s, trying to be as random as possible.

The sequences of 0s and 1s will control the experiments by determining the measurement conditions in each lab, and anyone can participate regardless of their age.

Credit: Griffith University

All participants need is a device with internet connection to try to pass all the levels, in turn generating the maximum possible quantity of bits.

The initiative originated from ICFO's contributions to the loophole-free Bell tests of 2015, experiments which required an extraordinary attention to the nature of randomness and its role in physics experiments.

ICFO contributed to these experiments by using a physical random number generator that produced very fast, very pure random numbers. Those experiments inspired the idea of a large-scale, human-driven experiment using currently available internet technologies.

The experiments will test, among other things, the properties of entangled particles.

Credit: Griffith University

More information: To contribute visit www.thebigbelltest.org and follow @TheBellsters!

Provided by Griffith University

Citation: Quantum physics entangled with human randomness (2016, November 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-quantum-physics-entangled-human-randomness.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Historic Delft Experiments tests Einstein's 'God does not play dice' using quantum 'dice'
116 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Funny QM Video

13 hours ago

New book on algebraic quantum physics

21 hours ago

Textbook proof of repulsion/attraction of equal charges according to odd/even spin

Sep 9, 2024

Brackets vs dot-product

Sep 8, 2024

A question of separability and entanglement

Sep 6, 2024

A quick question about Planck's constant

Sep 6, 2024

More from Quantum Physics

Load comments (1)