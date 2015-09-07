NY to spend $6M per year on computer training for teachers

April 9, 2018

New York state is making a $6 million investment in computer training for teachers.

The money is part of a five-year, $30 million program to boost computer science education at all levels of public schooling. It was included in a state budget deal approved by lawmakers last month.

On Monday Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo hailed the funding as the nation's largest commitment to computer .

Cuomo says the state is working to ensure school children receive the education they need to compete for tomorrow's jobs.

The money will pay for training computer science teachers, with the first grants going to elementary and as well as districts with the greatest need.

