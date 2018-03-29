Nuclear waste might be a thing of the past

April 2, 2018 by Chrystian Tejedor, Florida International University
Nuclear waste might be a thing of the past
Matthew Fortunato gathers chemicals needed for research into removing actinides – the most dangerous, long-lived radioactive elements – and mercury from used radioactive fuel. Credit: Florida International University

Matthew Fortunato starts his days mixing chemicals in radiochemistry professor Konstantinos Kavallieratos' lab. It is a task he knows well. With a practiced hand, he collects just the right amount of powders and liquids and blends them together in a flask. He is not distracted by the intense, fishy smell or the bubbling of the liquid. He is focused. His movements are quick and precise.

By the time the mixture has been warmed and blended, it has taken on a thick, yellow appearance. Making this broth is the first step Fortunato must take on his journey to finding the right mix of ingredients that could rid nuclear waste of actinides – the most dangerous long-lived radioactive elements – and toxic mercury.

During the Cold War, the U.S. Department of Energy produced tons of for the development of the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile. Today, the United States is awash in radioactive material from weapons production and some from that could take 100,000 years to go away – unless Kavallieratos and students like Fortunato can find the molecule that could render the waste safer and reusable.

In the lab, Fortunato is hoping to build on his successes in making more of these molecules for testing. He has been able to boost production of the molecule from a 10 percent yield to a 40 percent yield. He has been able to turn it into a crystal – a key step in understanding it's shape and ability to bind to those more harmful elements of .

Nuclear waste might be a thing of the past
Matthew Fortunato Credit: Florida International University

"This feels interesting and useful. If this works, it can be a good way to us step away from fossil fuels," Fortunato said. "It was something completely different than what I had ever done in a lab for class."

As an undergraduate, lab sessions were mostly about helping Fortunato understand the topics covered during a lecture. Hungry to learn more about chemistry, he pursued an internship with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's toxicology lab where he dutifully shadowed the analysis of the samples on complicated instruments. A conversation with Kavallieratos and a curiosity about making nuclear energy safer and reusable exposed Fortunato to a whole new world of research and Energy Department scholarships that helped make earning his degree more affordable.

"Usually you hear about chemists becoming pharmacists or going into forensics," Fortunato said. "I never thought about the aspect of a career that you work toward solving a problem or the scientists who work in national labs."

One day, Fortunato might join their ranks. For now, he's learning what it takes to get there – measuring, mixing, analyzing and hopefully solving one of the country's biggest problems as a newly minted assistant in Kavallieratos' lab.

Explore further: When leaving your wealth to your sister's children makes sense

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Engineers turn plastic insulator into heat conductor

March 30, 2018

Plastics are excellent insulators, meaning they can efficiently trap heat - a quality that can be an advantage in something like a coffee cup sleeve. But this insulating property is less desirable in products such as plastic ...

Polymers that mimic chameleon skin

March 30, 2018

Biological tissues have complex mechanical properties – soft-yet-strong, tough-yet-flexible – that are difficult to reproduce using synthetic materials. An international team has managed to produce a biocompatible synthetic ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Nik_2213
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Um, what process ? What molecule ? What type of crystal ? 'Human Interest' stuff is fun, but where's the news ??

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.