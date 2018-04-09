Newly discovered supernova remnants only reveal themselves at the highest gamma-ray energies

April 10, 2018, Universitaet Tübingen
Newly discovered supernova remnants only reveal themselves at the highest gamma-ray energies
Positions of the newly detected supernova remnant candidates, emitting TeV radiation (shown in the bottom panels), on the H.E.S.S. Galactic plane survey map (shown at the center of the top panel). Credit: Universitaet Tübingen

The H.E.S.S. telescopes have surveyed the Milky Way for the past 15 years searching for sources of gamma radiation. The H.E.S.S. collaboration includes scientists of the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics of the University of Tübingen led by Professor Andrea Santangelo and Dr. Gerd Pühlhofer. They are interested in sources of very high energy gamma radiation in the TeV energy range, i.e. in the range of 1012 electron volts, corresponding to a trillion of the energy of visible light photons. For the first time they have been able to classify celestial objects using only the emission of this kind of radiation: very likely they are supernova remnants, which are celestial objects that emerge after the explosion of massive stars. The results are published in a special edition of the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, which appears on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the H.E.S.S. telescopes with the largest set of science results of the project to date.

Over 200 sources of TeV radiation are known to date, both Galactic and Extragalactic. "We can often relate the radiation to known astrophysical objects that have been studied before with conventional telescopes in lower frequency bands, e.g. in optical or radio wavebands," says Gerd Pühlhofer. "Interestingly, however, with the survey observations along the Galactic plane that have been conducted with the H.E.S.S. telescopes, many new sources have been discovered which are not or not clearly associated with objects in lower frequencies." And the TeV gamma-ray data alone is usually not sufficient to attribute a source to a particular astrophysical type of . "Those unidentified sources continue to remain a big puzzle in gamma-ray astronomy."

Detailed data

But the H.E.S.S. telescopes delivered data that are detailed enough that the scientists could get further. "For the first time, we are now able to classify unidentified TeV sources to be members of a particular object class, using only the TeV data," says Pühlhofer. "Three particular sources are now classified with high probability as ."

A supernova remnant is a celestial object that forms after the explosion of a massive star at the end of its lifetime. The matter that is expelled in such an explosion leads to shock waves that propagate into the interstellar medium. There, the matter is heated and particles are accelerated to relativistic speeds. The particles interact with light and gas in the neighbourhood of the and thus produce very high energy gamma rays. "We have already known since well over a decade that some of the 300 known supernova remnants in our Galaxy shine brightly in TeV gamma-rays," explains Daniel Gottschall, Ph.D. student in Pühlhofer's research group. "But all these objects have been known before from observations in other wavebands and have been classified as supernova remnants," adds Massimo Capasso, also Ph.D. student in the research group.

The question remains, says Gerd Pühlhofer, regarding why these supernova remnants have escaped detection so far. "They are as large as the full moon, but totally invisible to the eye or to conventional optical, telescopes." He considers it possible that in previous sky surveys, because of their position in the Milky Way and because of their large extension, they were indistinguishable from the many other objects or they are partially covered by foreground gas. "A more exciting possibility would be if the new supernova remnants substantially differ from the other known big remnants that have been investigated with the H.E.S.S. telescopes before," he adds. "They may belong to a special flavour of remnants whose gamma-ray emission is induced by hadrons."

The community of gamma-ray astronomers is currently preparing the much more sensitive next-generation instrument for TeV gamma-ray astronomy, the Cherenkov Telescope Array CTA. Scheduled to move into regular operations in the 2020's, it will provide a much more detailed and sensitive image of our Milky Way in gamma-rays.

Explore further: The largest catalog ever published of very high-energy gamma ray sources in the Galaxy

More information: A search for new supernova remnant shells in the Galactic plane with H.E.S.S., Astronomy & Astrophysics (2018). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201730737

Related Stories

Possible explanation for the galaxy's cosmic radiation

September 20, 2017

Cassiopeia A is a famous supernova remnant, the product of a gigantic explosion of a massive star about 350 years ago. Although discovered in radio observations 50 years ago, we now know that its emitted radiation spans from ...

High Energy Mystery lurks at the Galactic Centre

September 22, 2004

A mystery lurking at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy - an object radiating high-energy gamma rays - has been detected by an international team of astronomers. Their research, published today (September 22nd) in the ...

Recommended for you

Dense stellar clusters may foster black hole megamergers

April 10, 2018

When LIGO's twin detectors first picked up faint wobbles in their respective, identical mirrors, the signal didn't just provide first direct detection of gravitational waves—it also confirmed the existence of stellar binary ...

Four new 'hot Jupiter' exoplanets discovered

April 10, 2018

Four new "hot Jupiter" extrasolar planets have been detected as part of the Hungarian-made Automated Telescope Network-South (HATSouth) exoplanet survey. The newly found alien worlds are generally similar in size, but vary ...

Swarm tracks elusive ocean magnetism

April 10, 2018

The magnetic field is arguably one of the most mysterious features of our planet. ESA's Swarm mission is continually yielding more insight into how our protective shield is generated, how it behaves and how it is changing. ...

Exotic binary stars

April 9, 2018

Cataclysmic variable stars (CVs) are white dwarf stars that are accreting from an orbiting, low mass binary companion star. The accretion is facilitated by the proximity of the stars; typical orbital periods range from about ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Anonym642864
not rated yet 24 minutes ago
A supernova remnant is a celestial object that forms after the explosion of a massive star at the end of its lifetime. To my mind supernova remnant might be neutron star exploding to form cloud dust as a new star and whole processes repeats as big bang. Is it true.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.