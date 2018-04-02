Image: Hangout in space

April 3, 2018, NASA
Image: Hangout in space
Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Drew Feustel seemingly hangs off the International Space Station while conducting a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold (out of frame) on March 29, 2018.

Feustel, as are all spacewalkers, was safely tethered at all times to the space station during the six-hour, ten-minute spacewalk. This was the seventh spacewalk of Feustel's career, while Arnold was on his third spacewalk.

The two veteran astronauts successfully installed wireless communications antennas on the station's Tranquility module, replaced a camera system on the port truss and removed suspect hoses from a cooling system. The day after the spacewalk, the duo checked their spacesuits and cleaned up the Quest airlock and participated in a routine post- health evaluation which consists of checking temperature, and respiratory rate.

Explore further: US astronauts make spacewalk to perform ISS repairs (Update)

Related Stories

Image: Mark Vande Hei's 'space selfie'

January 29, 2018

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, Mark Vande Hei snapped his own portrait, better known as a "space selfie," during the first spacewalk of the year.

