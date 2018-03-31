Elon Musk makes light of Tesla's woes in April 1 Twitter prank

Elon Musk, the flamboyant boss of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter on April Fool's day to joke the electric car-maker, which has been rocked by bad news, was going bankrupt.
"Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it," he wrote.
He later posted a picture of himself pretending to be passed out with his head on a Tesla Model 3 while holding a sign that read "Bankwupt!"
The prank came amid reports of significant risks ahead for the manufacturer, which is heavily indebted and has not turned a profit since it began operating in 2003.
It has lost about a quarter of its share value since the end of February, and is also currently under investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) following a fatal accident involving one of its cars in California on March 23rd.
Tesla confirmed on Saturday its "Autopilot" feature was engaged during the accident but said the driver ignored repeated visual and audio warnings and his hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the vehicle's collision with a highway barrier.
The car caught fire before two other cars struck it.
The driver was identified by The Mercury News as a 38-year-old man, Wei Huang, an engineer for Apple. He later died in hospital.
According to reports in the US media, the NTSB was unhappy that Tesla had released information before a final investigation was completed.
A spokesman told The Washington Post: "At this time the NTSB needs the assistance of Tesla to decode the data the vehicle recorded.
"In each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely cooperative on assisting with the vehicle data. However, the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla."
The NTSB previously investigated a crash involving an autopilot-equipped Tesla in Florida in 2016.
Explore further: US investigating fatal Tesla crash in California
Eikka
The bubble is bursting. Musk got into the business to get cheap loans from the government with about 3% interest, and he lent a bit of his own money to the company at 10% interest, thus drawing a neat personal profit.
He's kicking up companies left and right to raise more debt, uses Tesla's stock to raise more investment capital, and then lends money between the companies to keep them afloat - to generate himself more interest. Meanwhile, none of the companies are making any profit, so none of them pay tax.
A clever scam that leverages the current financial market.
gculpex
Just charge the government more to launch their satellites.
Eikka
Well, pretty soon you end up shorting Tesla like crazy.
SpaceX is the only thing that keeps towing the whole lot: Tesla, Solar City, The Boring Company... each merely pretending to do something.
http://www.busine...amp;IR=T
That's how the show is run. SpaceX brings in the money from the government contracts, which gets lent in a circle between the other companies.
It's a common scam to borrow money from another company you control, and then pay all your profits out as interest without ever intending to pay the debt, so you can shift the money elsewhere and pay less taxes. Musk is just using a variation of the scheme to pump taxpayer money to himself.
Eikka
What that means is, if you own one of those and Tesla goes bankcrupt, you'll be the first on the list of people they can't pay back.
Might be time to unpack that golden parachute and make sure the lines aren't tangled.
MR166
He did not show any good judgment with this joke and it shows how little he cares about the shareholders. Many of his billions are not at risk so he can be very blas'e about the share price. The ignorant AGWers that invested in this Ponzi scheme will be furious at Trump, not Musk, when there is no government bailout.
MR166
MR166