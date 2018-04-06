Could you do it? Trips that ban cellphones, even for photos

April 10, 2018 by Beth J. Harpaz

Would you take a trip without your cellphone?

A new tour company called Off the Grid is asking travelers to put cellphones away and not even use them for photos.

Off the Grid founder Zach Beattie says he wants the trips to be mindful, unplugged and "very social."

The first trip is to Lisbon in July, with others planned to Prague, Croatia and Barcelona.

The small group tours are seven to 10 days. Prices range from $1,500 to $1,650, including accommodations in hostels, some meals and ground transportation (but not airfare).

Itineraries emphasize experiences like surfing or dining with a local family rather than bucket-list sightseeing.

For emergencies, participants get a "dumb phone" without .

Tour-goers can bring cameras, but professional photographers will also document the trips.

