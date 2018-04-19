California regulators investigating worker safety at Tesla

April 21, 2018
In this May 14, 2015, file photo, Tesla charging stations are shown outside of the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. California workplace safety regulators say they are investigating two incidents at automaker Tesla's factory. The investigations follow a report by the Center for Investigative Reporting cataloguing a series of workplace injuries at Tesla. Tesla said the center incorrectly counted injuries that occurred away from the factory in Fremont. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Workplace safety regulators say they are investigating two incidents at automaker Tesla's factory in Northern California.

The New York Times reported Friday that the investigations come after the Center for Investigative Reporting catalogued a series of at Tesla.

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health said Friday that it had opened an investigation into an unspecified incident. The agency earlier said it was investigating an incident that resulted in a 30-year-old subcontractor breaking his jaw.

Tesla officials say the center incorrectly counted injuries that occurred away from the factory in Fremont, which is 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of San Francisco. The automaker says the reporting also relied on unspecified inaccurate information.

Tesla said Friday that it takes all worker injuries seriously and is cooperating with the investigations.

