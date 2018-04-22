AkzoNobel splashes out as Q1 profits paint rosy picture

April 24, 2018
AkzoNobel, the world's leading paintmaker, owns brands such as Dulux and Trimetal
AkzoNobel, the world's leading paintmaker, owns brands such as Dulux and Trimetal

Leading global paintmaker AkzoNobel Tuesday posted rising first quarter profits and after a turbulent year in 2017 hailed its transformation into a focused paints company.

Last month the company announced it was selling its chemicals arm to US-based investors Carlyle Group and Singapore's GIC for 10.1 billion euros ($12.6 billion), seeking to restore investor confidence in the Dutch giant.

That was "a key milestone" in the company's history, said chief executive Thierry Vanlancker, revealing profits for the first three months rose 5.0 percent on the same period in 2017 to hit 253 million euros.

Sales however dropped some 8.0 percent to 2.2 billion euros, hit mainly by fluctuating currencies. Volume was also hit as "headwinds continue for marine and protective coatings," said Vanlancker.

The manufacturer of such household paint brands as Dulux and Trimetal, AkzoNobel last year decided to divest its chemicals arm as it fended off an increasingly hostile takeover bid by US-based rival PPG.

After making three offers, PPG eventually dropped its efforts in mid-2017, which would have valued the Dutch at 26.9 billion euros.

The sale to Carlyle Group and Singapore's GIC is due to be completed towards the end of 2018, with the net proceeds after deductions of about 7.5 billion euros due to be distributed to shareholders.

"The transformation is gaining momentum and we are on track for delivering 15 percent return on sales by 2020," said Vanlancker.

Explore further: AkzoNobel to sell chemicals arm for 10.1 bn euros

Related Stories

AkzoNobel to sell chemicals arm for 10.1 bn euros

March 27, 2018

Leading global paintmaker AkzoNobel announced Tuesday it was selling its chemicals arm to US-based investors Carlyle Group and Singapore's GIC for 10.1 billion euros ($12.6 billion), seeking to restore investor confidence ...

SAP more ambitious after soaring Q1 profits

April 24, 2018

German business software maker SAP lifted its full-year forecasts Tuesday, as it hailed a lift-off in profits in the first quarter and saw new opportunities after buying a US software firm.

Fiat Chrysler nearly doubles profits in 2017

January 25, 2018

Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that its net profit nearly doubled in 2017, outpacing analysts' expectations, but it downgraded its sales target for the current year.

Dutch hi-tech group ASML notches up 'fantastic year'

January 17, 2018

Dutch computer chip maker and global hi-tech bellwether ASML Wednesday reported "a fantastic" 12 months with year-on-year profits almost doubling in 2017, sales on the increase and thousands of new jobs being created.

Lufthansa soars to record profits in 2017

March 15, 2018

German airline giant Lufthansa reported record profits for 2017 Thursday, celebrating a year that saw it bury a smouldering dispute with pilots and gobble up parts of defunct rival Air Berlin.

Recommended for you

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

Robot designed for faster, safer uranium plant pipe cleanup

April 21, 2018

Ohio crews cleaning up a massive former Cold War-era uranium enrichment plant in Ohio plan this summer to deploy a high-tech helper: an autonomous, radiation-measuring robot that will roll through miles of large overhead ...

How social networking sites may discriminate against women

April 20, 2018

Social media and the sharing economy have created new opportunities by leveraging online networks to build trust and remove marketplace barriers. But a growing body of research suggests that old gender and racial biases persist, ...

Virtually modelling the human brain in a computer

April 19, 2018

Neurons that remain active even after the triggering stimulus has been silenced form the basis of short-term memory. The brain uses rhythmically active neurons to combine larger groups of neurons into functional units. Until ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.