Need your yard mowed? 'Uber for lawn care' coming to Sacramento

Need someone to care for your lawn? There's an app for that.

Nashville-based GreenPal launched this month in the Sacramento area. The app connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals.

"After successfully launching in 20 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Sacramento find reliable, local lawn care," said co-founder Gene Caballero.

Caballero said GreenPal "has been described as Uber for lawn care."

The app enables homeowners to list their lawns with service dates and specific lawn-care needs. From there, local lawn-care professionals can bid on the respective properties.

The company says lawn professionals have been pre-screened, and the bidding process is based on Google street and aerial images, plus details provided by the homeowners.

Homeowners can select service providers based on vendor ratings, review and price.

Once lawn service is completed, homeowners are sent a time-stamped photo of the finished work. Payment can be done via the app.

In a recent email, Caballero said the service is available in an area stretching "from Elk Grove to Roseville."

GreenPal currently operates in in Fresno, San Jose, and San Diego, plus major cities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Missouri.

The service area and more details can be found at lawn-care-sacramento-ca" target="_blank">www.yourgreenpal.com/local/667 … ac4c1d-sacramento-ca .

