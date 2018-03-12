VW boss 'convinced of diesel renaissance'

March 13, 2018
&quot;I am convinced that diesel is experiencing a renaissance,&quot; Matthias Mueller said
"I am convinced that diesel is experiencing a renaissance," Matthias Mueller said

The chief executive of the world's largest carmaker Volkswagen said Tuesday he was convinced of a comeback for diesel motors, two-and-a-half years after the firm admitted to emissions cheating on a massive scale.

"I don't only hope that diesel won't be talked to death, I am convinced that diesel is experiencing a renaissance," Matthias Mueller told journalists in Berlin.

While the automaker is engaged in a massive push to develop new electric and hybrid models, "we will create the technical conditions for existing drive concepts and electric vehicle concepts to co-exist," he added.

Over the coming five years, VW plans to spend more than 34 billion euros ($42 billion) on research and development and investments in its range of future projects, from electric cars to autonomous driving.

But the same time period will see the Wolfsburg-based group pump more than 90 billion euros into traditional diesel, petrol and natural gas motors, with a new generation of set for release next year.

"We are investing strongly in tomorrow's mobility, but without neglecting the current technologies and vehicles that will continue to play an important role for decades," Mueller said.

Profits still high

Diesel's market share in Germany has slumped to just 33 percent since September 2015, when Volkswagen admitted to cheating regulators' tests for harmful emissions on 11 million vehicles worldwide.

'Dieselgate' remains a challenge for VW
'Dieselgate' remains a challenge for VW

Fallout from the scandal cost it 3.2 billion euros last year, it said in February, but did not hold it back from booking 11.4 billion euros in profit—around the same level as the year before "dieselgate" became public.

The " issue", as the group labels it, remains one of the group's top four challenges for the year ahead.

Meanwhile, VW finance chief Frank Witter told journalists Tuesday that the group "takes very seriously" protectionist threats from US President Donald Trump.

Planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium to the world's largest economy would only have a "negligible" effect on VW, Witter said.

However, "there are still other tariff questions being discussed," Witter recalled, in a reference to Trump's declaration that he would tax car imports from Germany if the European Union responded in kind to his border levies.

"It's important for dialogue to be maintained and for there to be no 'arms race', (because) I believe in that case there will only be losers," Witter said.

Explore further: Volkswagen profit roars back two years after 'dieselgate'

Related Stories

Volkswagen boss urges end to diesel tax breaks

December 11, 2017

The head of the world's biggest automaker Volkswagen has issued an unprecedented call to end tax breaks for diesel fuel in Germany, saying the technology must make way for cleaner ways of getting around.

Porsche to double investment in electric cars

February 5, 2018

German high-end sports car maker Porsche said Monday it would double investments in electrifying its entire range by 2022, as parent company Volkswagen reacts to environmental scandals and new challenges from abroad.

Volkswagen clinches record sales in 2017

January 17, 2018

German carmaker Volkswagen said Wednesday it sold a record number of vehicles in 2017, putting it on track to hold on to the title of world's largest carmaker two years after its "dieselgate" emissions scandal.

Recommended for you

Tokyo Tech's six-legged robots get closer to nature

March 12, 2018

A study led by researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) has uncovered new ways of driving multi-legged robots by means of a two-level controller. The proposed controller uses a network of so-called non-linear ...

Amazon to quiet Alexa's cackling

March 8, 2018

Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Gigel
not rated yet 25 minutes ago
I just had an idea these days, maybe they'll fit it in those Diesels: put CO2 scrubbers into cars. E.g. a 50 kg load of basalt turned into fine dust would do. From time to time it would require replacement (say at every 300 km or so) and at that moment fuel taxes can be returned to the user. In that way CO2 could end up being captured and drivers can get back their taxes. Of course, other types of scrubbers may be better.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.