Video: What do crime scene investigators actually do?

March 6, 2018, American Chemical Society
What do crime scene investigators actually do? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Television crime dramas have huge audiences, but their popularity has come with some unexpected consequences.

They have generated interest in , but they've also distorted our expectations of the forensic profession and what's going on in the lab.

Reactions explains what it's really like to be a with a little help from analytical chemist Dr. Raychelle Burks:

