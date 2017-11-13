Video: The only detox you'll ever need

November 14, 2017
The only detox you'll ever need (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

People talk all the time about how they need to "detox."

And there's a line of companies a mile long waiting to sell you juices and smoothies that claim to cleanse your body of .

But the is your body is working hard to clear out toxins before you spend a dime on expensive products.

Toxicology expert Raychelle Burks explains how in this kale-free episode of Reactions:

