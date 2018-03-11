Trump axes Obama-era rule on organic farming

March 13, 2018
The US Department of Agriculture said it lacked the legal authority to enact a much delayed Obama-era rule imposing more regulat
The US Department of Agriculture said it lacked the legal authority to enact a much delayed Obama-era rule imposing more regulations on producers of organically raised livestock and poultry

The US Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is withdrawing a much delayed Obama-era rule that would have imposed more regulations on producers of organically raised livestock and poultry.

The department said it lacked the legal authority to enact the rule, published in the closing days of Barack Obama's government. It was initially set to go into effect in March 2017.

But President Donald Trump's administration first froze it along with all other new regulations, then delayed it twice, and has now called it off altogether.

The USDA said Monday the rule would also have increased costs for producers and consumers.

The rule would have added new regulations for livestock handling and transportation for slaughter and avian living conditions in .

It would also have expanded current requirements for livestock care and production methods.

The Organic Trade Association, the main group in the sector, condemned the decision.

It said the administration was irresponsibly ditching regulations that had been prepared carefully and were backed enthusiastically by organic producers and by consumers.

The OTA had already sued the administration for delaying implementation of the , and on Monday said it would push ahead with this lawsuit.

Explore further: Trump administration proceeds with Obama-era calorie rule

Related Stories

New electronic health record regulations released

November 4, 2015

(HealthDay)—New electronic health record (EHR) regulations modify Stage 2 of the meaningful use program and finalize requirements for Stage 3, according to a report published by the American Medical Association (AMA).

Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation

April 4, 2017

After his press secretary blasted it as an example of rampant government overreach, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Monday that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' ...

Recommended for you

Lack of water is key stressor for urban trees

March 13, 2018

A study out March 13 finds that urban trees can survive increased heat and insect pests fairly well - unless they are thirsty. Insufficient water not only harms trees, but allows other problems to have an outsized effect ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.