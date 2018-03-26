Very thin film could help manage heat flow in future devices

March 27, 2018, Purdue University
Very thin film could help manage heat flow in future devices
Purdue researchers have discovered a characteristic of this film that could help control heat flow in electronics. Credit: Purdue University image/Jared Pike

Purdue University researchers have demonstrated the ability of a thin film to conduct heat on just its surfaces, identifying a potential solution to overheating in electronic devices such as phones and computers.

"When you try to make an electronic device, the dissipation is always a problem," said Xianfan Xu, Purdue's James J. and Carol L. Shuttleworth Professor of Mechanical Engineering. "So we are trying to provide an understanding of how heat can be dissipated in these future devices."

This thin film material is a topological insulator, which supports the flow of electrons on its surface but not in its interior. No study had yet tested whether the same were true for heat, until confirmed by research published on Jan. 23 in ACS Nano. Past research has speculated that topological insulators could be useful for the development of spintronic devices, which encode information through the spins of electrons as opposed to electrical charge in today's electronics.

The researchers found that the thinner the film is, the higher the . They also discovered that the ratio of to at the surface of the topological insulator materials can be more than 10 times higher than the Sommerfeld value, which is the value known for most metals and semiconductors determined by the Weidemann-Franz law. By conducting heat on just its surfaces rather than across the entire film, this material could prevent parts of a device from heating up or redirect heat.

Now, having identified this characteristic of heat transfer in , the next step is to figure out how to use them for manipulating heat flow.

"There are not many ways to control heat. It's not electricity, where you can turn it on and off," Xu said. "But now there might be a chance to do that."

Explore further: Switching conduction mode—a step towards topological transistors

More information: Zhe Luo et al. Large Enhancement of Thermal Conductivity and Lorenz Number in Topological Insulator Thin Films, ACS Nano (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b06430

Related Stories

Engineering electron pathways in 2-D topological insulators

December 4, 2017

In a recent article published in Physical Review Letters a research collaborative has reported new insights into the electronic conduction and interference on 2-D topological insulators—an exotic kind of insulator that ...

Turning background room temperature heat into energy

February 15, 2018

Every time we convert energy from one form to another, part of that energy is lost in the form of heat. Trying to efficiently get that energy back is very difficult once it is lost to the environment. Thermoelectric devices ...

Recommended for you

Metalens achieves near-unity numerical aperture

March 26, 2018

Researchers have designed an optical lens with the highest free-space numerical aperture to date, achieving a value of just under 1. As the numerical aperture indicates the highest possible resolution that a lens can attain, ...

Understanding charge transfers in molecular electronics

March 26, 2018

An international research team, which includes University of Central Florida Professor Enrique del Barco and Christian A. Nijhuis of the National University of Singapore, has found a way to understand and manipulate the transition ...

Researchers charge ahead to develop better batteries

March 26, 2018

Batteries die at the most inconvenient times. Cellphones go dark during important conversations because a battery hasn't been recharged. Or the automotive industry revs up with excitement for a new battery-powered vehicle, ...

Elephant and cow manure for making paper sustainably

March 21, 2018

It's likely not the first thing you think of when you see elephant dung, but this material turns out to be an excellent source of cellulose for paper manufacturing in countries where trees are scarce, scientists report. And ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.