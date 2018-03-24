Up to 38 percent of all annual childhood asthma cases in Bradford may be caused by air pollution

March 27, 2018, University of Leeds
Up to 38 percent of all annual childhood asthma cases in Bradford may be caused by air pollution
Charting the full chain of impact -- from the source of air pollution through the pathways in which it impacts health. Credit: Center for Advancing Research in Transportation Emissions, Energy, and Health carteeh.org

New research highlights the impact of traffic-related air pollution on childhood asthma. The study also shows traffic-related air pollution could be specifically responsible for up to 24% of the total number of cases.

An international team of researchers has used a newly developed model to assess the impact exposure to nitrogen oxides—gases that make up air pollution—has on the development of .

Their study, published today in Environment International, used a model that knits together four distinct models of , emissions, atmospheric dispersion and health impact assessments in Bradford. This allowed the researchers to chart the full chain of impact—from the source of air pollution through the pathways in which it impacts children's health.

The results indicate that up to 38% of all annual childhood asthma cases in Bradford may be attributable to air pollution. More specifically, the model estimates showed that 12% of the annual childhood asthma cases would be attributable to traffic related air pollution.

"However, we knew our model was underestimating the traffic related fraction of air pollution. When we adjusted our results using actual measurements of we saw that up to 24% of the annual cases could be attributable to traffic related air pollution," said study co-author, Professor Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, Director of the Urban Planning, Environment and Health Initiative at ISGlobal, a centre supported by The "la Caixa" Foundation.

Study lead author Dr. Haneen Khreis carried out this research while at the Institute for Transport Studies at Leeds. She said: "Overall rates of childhood asthma cases in Bradford are higher than the national average as were emergency hospital admissions for asthmatic children under 16 years of age. Traffic-related air pollution is a real concern to the community.

"Our team's previous research has shown that children exposed to high levels of traffic-related air pollution have a higher risk of developing asthma. Quantifying the number of childhood asthma cases that are directly attributable to traffic-related air pollution has not been done in the past and as we show now, a significant portion of cases is largely preventable."

She added: "Our work demonstrates that while popular initiatives such as stopping vehicles from idling outside schools or providing walking routes away from roads are important, proposed solutions to mitigate shouldn't be restricted to localised areas.

"New policies aimed at reducing the effects of traffic-related air pollution need to target each link in the full chain of events—from traffic volume and type, to exhaust and non-exhaust emissions, to dispersion to exposure."

The models used in the study allowed the team to chart how much air pollution is present in the city, and how much of that can be traced back to road traffic. By examining estimates of nitrogen oxide concentrations in Bradford they were also able to estimate the levels of nitrogen dioxide. Nitrogen dioxide are air pollutants produced as a result of road traffic. High concentrations of can cause irritation to the respiratory system and significantly exacerbate existing respiratory problems.

Professor Nieuwenhuijsen said: "There is very little research that explores the impact of different exposure assessments. Cases of childhood asthma have been steadily increasing since the 1950s. Future progress with childhood asthma requires a focus beyond controlling and treating the disease toward prevention starting with reducing traffic related air pollution."

The team's research is part of ongoing work in Bradford assessing emissions and air quality profile in the region and the associated health effects and impacts on the community.

Professor John Wright, Director of the Bradford Institute for Health Research and chief investigator of Born in Bradford, said: "This important study adds to the overwhelming evidence that air is harming our children. The air in our cities has become a tragedy of the commons whereby a common good is being poisoned by collective neglect.

"The good news is that we can all save lives by driving less and using cleaner fuels."

Explore further: Road traffic pollution as serious as passive smoke in the development of childhood asthma

More information: Full-Chain Health Impact Assessment of Traffic-Related Air Pollution and Childhood Asthma, Environment International (2018).

Related Stories

Study finds big air pollution impacts on local communities

November 4, 2009

Heavy traffic corridors in the cities of Long Beach and Riverside are responsible for a significant proportion of preventable childhood asthma, and the true impact of air pollution and ship emissions on the disease has likely ...

Recommended for you

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

grandpa
not rated yet 2 hours ago
That would be remarkable, because pollution was way worse when I was a kid. Lets be honest, there are a lot of food additives, pesticides, and herbicides, that are wreaking havoc on our bodies. Not too mention, we don't get outside enough, and we sit too much. Just eat real food and get outside.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.