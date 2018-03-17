NASA infrared imagery shows a powerful Tropical Cyclone Marcus

March 20, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA infrared imagery shows a powerful Tropical Cyclone Marcus
On March 20 at 2:35 a.m. EDT (0635 UTC) the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite found top temperatures of strongest thunderstorms (yellow) in Tropical Cyclone Marcus Temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Credit: NRL/NASA

Tropical Cyclone Marcus continues to strengthen as it moves further away from Western Australia. NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed the system in infrared light to find the strongest part of the hurricane.

By analyzing a storm in Infrared light, scientists can tell cloud top temperatures that give clues about the location of the highest, coldest and strongest storms.

On March 20 at 2:35 a.m. EDT (0635 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed Tropical Cyclone Marcus' cloud top temperatures in . MODIS found cloud top temperatures of strongest thunderstorms were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius) north and east of the center of circulation. Cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms that have the capability to create heavy rain.

Satellite imagery showed that the eye was 11 nautical miles wide, and that bands of thunderstorms were wrapped tightly into the low-level center.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted on March 20 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Marcus' center was located near 14.5 degrees south latitude and 1114.5 degrees east longitude, about 399 nautical miles north-northwest of Port Hedland, Australia. The center was located over the open waters of the Southern Indian Ocean. Marcus had maximum sustained winds near 126.6 mph (110 knots/ 203.7 kph) and it was moving to the west at 17.2 mph (15 knots/27.7 kph).

Marcus is a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale making it a .

The JTWC forecast said "Marcus is expected to rapidly intensify (to a Category 4 hurricane) within the next 24 hours to a peak of 149.6 mph (130 knots/240.8) then rapidly weaken after 36 hours as it recurves southward."

Explore further: NASA finds strongest storms in newly formed Tropical Cyclone 13P

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Linda lose an 'arm'

March 13, 2018

Tropical Cyclone 13P has been renamed Tropical Cyclone Linda in the Southern Pacific Ocean. NASA's Aqua and Terra satellites found a powerful band of thunderstorms east of Linda's center that resembled an arm, fell apart ...

NASA sees powerful storms around Dumazile's eye

March 5, 2018

When NASA's Aqua satellite and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellites passed over Tropical Cyclone Dumazile in the Southern Indian Ocean it measured cloud top temperatures and saw its eye circled by a ring of strong thunderstorms.

Recommended for you

New evidence for plume beneath Yellowstone National Park

March 20, 2018

A pair of researchers from the University of Texas has found what they claim is evidence of a plume beneath Yellowstone National Park. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, Stephen Grand and Peter Nelson ...

Thawing permafrost produces more methane than expected

March 20, 2018

Methane (CH4) is a potent greenhouse gas that is roughly 30 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide (CO2). Both gases are produced in thawing permafrost as dead animal and plant remains are decomposed. However, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.