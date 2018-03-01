An 'insider's look' at Tropical Cyclone 11S from NASA's Aqua Satellite

March 2, 2018 by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
An 'insider's look' at Tropical Cyclone 11S from NASA's Aqua Satellite
On March 2 at 5:05 a.m. EST (10:05 UTC) NASA's Aqua satellite found cloud top temperatures of strongest thunderstorms (yellow) in Tropical Storm 11S. Temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Credit: NRL/NASA

Infrared imagery provides valuable temperature data in storms, and when NASA's Aqua satellite flew over newly developed Tropical Cyclone 11S in the Southern Indian Ocean, its gathered that data allowing forecasters to see where the strongest storms were located within.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer is the instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite that provided the infrared data on Tropical Cyclone 11S. Imagery from March 2 at 5:05 a.m. EST (10:05 UTC) showed coldest cloud top temperatures in storms circling the low-level center of circulation and in a large fragmented band of thunderstorms in the northern quadrant on the tropical . Temperatures in those areas were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius).Cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms that have the capability to create heavy rain.

On March 2 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) Tropical Cyclone 11S had maximum sustained winds are near 45 knots (52 mph/74 kph). Tropical Cyclone 11S is expected to rapidly intensify by 55 knots (63 mph/102 kph) in 48 hours because of warm waters and low .

It was located near 12.8 degrees south latitude and 54.1 degrees east longitude, approximately 478 nautical miles north of St Denis. 11S has tracked east-northeastward at 2 knots (2.3 mph/3.7 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said that "as Tropical Cyclone 11S develops, it is expected to track southwestward under the influence of a building subtropical ridge (elongated area of high pressure) to the southeast. It is then expected to round the ridge axis and turn southeastward in three days." The current forecast track brings 11S along the east coast of Madagascar while its center remains at sea.

Explore further: NASA finds strongest storms in weakening Tropical Cyclone Sanba

Related Stories

NASA gets an infrared view of Tropical Cyclone Sanvu

August 28, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite used infrared light to gather cloud top temperature data from the newest tropical cyclone in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Tropical Depression Sanvu formed just north of the Northern Marianas islands.

Suomi NPP Satellite sees Tropical Storm Ava near Madagascar

January 3, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP passed over newly formed Tropical Storm Ava and analyzed the storm in infrared light. Ava, the third tropical cyclone of the Southern Indian Ocean season formed off the coast of northeastern Madagascar ...

NASA sees strengthening Tropical Cyclone Sanvu develop a tail

August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm Sanvu is strengthening and imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed what looks like a thick tail to the storm. The infrared data actually showed a thick feeder band of thunderstorms wrapping into the low-level ...

Recommended for you

Crowdsourced family tree yields new insights about humanity

March 1, 2018

Thanksgiving gatherings could get bigger —a lot bigger—as science uncovers the familial bonds that bind us. From millions of interconnected online genealogy profiles, researchers have amassed the largest, scientifically-vetted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.