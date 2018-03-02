Japanese volcano erupts, dozens of flights grounded

March 6, 2018 by Mari Yamaguchi
A column of volcanic smoke rises from the crater on the Shinmoedake volcano after its eruption in Kirishima, southern Japan, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The volcano erupted violently several times Tuesday, shooting up ash and smoke up to 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) in its biggest explosion since 2011, the Meteorological Agency said. (Kyodo News via AP)

A volcano in southern Japan that appeared in a James Bond film had its biggest eruption in years Tuesday, shooting smoke and ash thousands of meters (feet) into the sky and grounding dozens of flights at a nearby airport, officials said.

The Meteorological Agency said the Shinmoedake on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu erupted violently several times, and some lava was rising inside a crater.

Public broadcaster NHK showed gray volcanic smoke billowing into the sky and orange lava rising to the mouth of the crater. The Meteorological Agency said ash and smoke shot up 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) into the sky in the volcano's biggest explosion since 2011.

In Kirishima city at the foot of the volcano, pedestrians wore surgical masks or covered their noses with hand towels, while others used umbrellas to protect from falling ash. Cars had layers of ash on their roofs.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruptions. The agency said the is expected to continue and cautioned residents against the possibility of flying rocks and pyroclastic flows—superheated gas and that race down the slopes at high speeds, incinerating or vaporizing everything in their path.

The volcano, seen in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," has had smaller eruptions since last week.

Entry to the 1,421-kilometer (4,660-foot) -high volcano was restricted. About 80 flights in and out of nearby Kagoshima airport were canceled.

Japan, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," has 110 active volcanoes and is prone to earthquakes and .

An eruption of Mount Ontake in 2014 killed about 60 people. In January, a surprise of another volcano in central Japan killed a soldier during ski training and injured 11 others. Several other Japanese volcanoes have had smaller eruptions.

Cars and buildings are covered with volcanic ash after Mount Shinmoedake erupted, in Kirishima city, 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the volcano, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The volcano erupted violently several times Tuesday, shooting up ash and smoke up to 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) in its biggest explosion since 2011, the Meteorological Agency said. (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News via AP)

Skiers injured by flying rocks on Japanese volcano

January 23, 2018

Twelve people, including eight soldiers, skiing on the slopes of a volcano near a famous hot spring resort in central Japan were injured Tuesday by flying rocks during a sudden eruption, officials said. One soldier later ...

Volcano in south Japan erupts, disrupting flights

November 28, 2014

A volcano in southern Japan is blasting out chunks of magma in the first such eruption in 22 years, causing flight cancellations and prompting warnings to stay away from its crater.

Volcano in southern Japan erupts; no injuries

October 8, 2016

Mount Aso in southern Japan sent huge plumes of gray smoke as high as 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) into the air on Saturday in one of the volcano's biggest explosions in years.

