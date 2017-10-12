October 12, 2017

Volcanic eruption in Japan spreads ash in 4 cities, towns

Volcanic eruption in Japan spreads ash in 4 cities, towns
Volcanic smoke rises from the Shinmoedake volcano after its eruption in the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, southwestern Japan, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The volcano erupted Thursday for the first time in six years and spread ash in nearby cities and towns. (Tomoaki Ito/Kyodo News via AP)

A volcano in southwestern Japan is erupting for the first time in six years, spewing ash over nearby farms, cities and towns.

Japanese broadcaster TBS showed elementary school students wearing helmets and masks Thursday on the way to their school at the foot of the Shinmoedake volcano. Residents also described hearing rumbles from the volcano and ash fell in at least four cities and towns in Miyazaki prefecture.

Street cleaners swept ash from city streets, and farmers used leaf blowers to clear the growing piles of ash from the tops of their plastic greenhouses.

The volcano on the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures started erupting Wednesday for the first time in six years.

On Thursday, an ash plume rose 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) from the crater, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency has raised the volcanic alert level from 2 to 3 on a scale of 5. Level 3 warns people to not approach the volcano.

It said pyroclastic flow, which is an emission of hot gases and volcanic matter at high speed, is possible within 2 kilometers of the crater. Emissions of ash and volcanic rocks were forecast through Friday for a wider area, but the locations at risk would depend on wind conditions and altitude.

The seismically active area around the Pacific known as the "Ring of Fire" includes active volcanoes in Japan as well as two causing mass evacuations in Indonesia and Vanuatu in recent weeks.

  • Volcanic eruption in Japan spreads ash in 4 cities, towns
    Residential houses are covered with volcanic ashes in Takaharu town, Miyazaki prefecture, southwestern Japan, after the Shinmoedake volcano erupted Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The volcano erupted Thursday for the first time in six years and spread ash in nearby cities and towns. (Tomoaki Ito/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Volcanic eruption in Japan spreads ash in 4 cities, towns
    Volcanic smoke rises from the Shinmoedake volcano after its eruption in the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, southwestern Japan, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The volcano erupted Thursday for the first time in six years and spread ash in nearby cities and towns. (Tomoaki Ito/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Volcanic eruption in Japan spreads ash in 4 cities, towns
    Volcanic smoke rises from the Shinmoedake volcano after its eruption in the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, southwestern Japan, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The volcano erupted Thursday for the first time in six years and spread ash in nearby cities and towns. (Tomoaki Ito/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Volcanic eruption in Japan spreads ash in 4 cities, towns
    Volcanic smoke rises from the Shinmoedake volcano after its eruption in the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, southwestern Japan, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The volcano erupted Thursday for the first time in six years and spread ash in nearby cities and towns. (Tomoaki Ito/Kyodo News via AP)

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Volcanic eruption in Japan spreads ash in 4 cities, towns (2017, October 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-volcanic-eruption-japan-ash-cities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Locals warned to stay away as Japanese volcano erupts
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)