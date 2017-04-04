Groups, US reach settlement on predator-killing poisons

U.S. officials have agreed to complete a study on how two predator-killing poisons could be affecting federally protected species as part of the settlement of a lawsuit filed by environmental and animal-welfare groups.

The agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete consultations with the Environmental Protection Agency by the end of 2021 on the two poisons employed by federal workers on rural Western lands to protect livestock.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the other groups say Fish and Wildlife is violating the Endangered Species Act by not analyzing how sodium cyanide and Compound 1080 could be harming Canada lynx and other protected species.

One device that sprays cyanide injured a 14-year-old Idaho boy and killed his dog in early 2017.

