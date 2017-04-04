Groups, US reach settlement on predator-killing poisons

March 2, 2018 by Keith Ridler

U.S. officials have agreed to complete a study on how two predator-killing poisons could be affecting federally protected species as part of the settlement of a lawsuit filed by environmental and animal-welfare groups.

The agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete consultations with the Environmental Protection Agency by the end of 2021 on the two poisons employed by federal workers on rural Western lands to protect livestock.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the other groups say Fish and Wildlife is violating the Endangered Species Act by not analyzing how sodium cyanide and Compound 1080 could be harming Canada lynx and other protected species.

One device that sprays cyanide injured a 14-year-old Idaho boy and killed his dog in early 2017.

Explore further: Groups sue to stop US use of cyanide predator killing traps

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Evolving a more versatile CRISPR-Cas9

March 2, 2018

For all of Cas9's potential in research and therapeutics, it—as well as other enzymes in the CRISPR-associated family—has limitations. In order to recognize and bind to a DNA sequence, Cas9 needs a particular stretch ...

Capturing the balance of nature

March 2, 2018

In a study spanning 12 years, researchers from Kyoto University and Ryukoku University have developed a method to calculate the fluctuating stability of a natural ecological community in Maizuru Bay.Their findings, published ...

Bovine embryos as a model for early human development

March 2, 2018

The mechanisms that underlie early embryonic development in humans and cattle are very similar. Therefore, LMU researchers argue that bovine embryos might well be a better model for early human development than the mouse ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.