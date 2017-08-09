Groups move to ban cyanide traps that kill predator animals

August 10, 2017 by Keith Ridler
Groups move to ban cyanide traps that kill predator animals
This March 16, 2017 photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office shows a cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho, Environmental groups have started a legal process to ban predator-killing cyanide traps used mostly in the U.S. West after one of the traps sickened a boy in Idaho and killed his dog. The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, Aug.10, 2017 to outlaw the spring-activated devices called M-44s. (Bannock County Sheriff's Office via AP,File)

Predator-killing cyanide traps such as one that sickened a boy in Idaho and killed his dog should be banned, environmental groups told the federal government Thursday.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to outlaw the spring-activated devices called M-44s.

The look like water sprinkler heads embedded in the ground and spray cyanide when triggered by animals attracted by bait.

The groups said the federal agency should ban the traps that pose a threat to people and pets on public lands and kill non-targeted wildlife.

"This is a good time for the agency to take a serious look because people are really outraged about this," said Collette Adkins, an attorney and biologist at the center.

The EPA didn't return a call seeking comment.

In March, one of the devices injured a 14-year-old boy and killed his dog when they encountered it on federally owned land about 500 yards (457 meters) from his home.

The scrutiny intensified after The Associated Press reported the was on public land despite a decision months earlier by to halt use of the traps on all U.S.-owned land in Idaho.

Officials say the devices killed about 12,500 coyotes in 2016, mostly in Western states.

The Agriculture Department said a 2015 survey of producers determined that coyotes nationwide killed about 120,000 sheep and lambs valued at up to $20 million.

The cyanide devices are also used to protect cattle.

Environmental groups say the devices over the past 20 years have killed about 40 dogs and injured a handful of people, including the boy in Idaho

In April, federal officials in Idaho placed a temporary ban on the predator traps. Two months later, U.S. officials launched an expanded review of the traps and additional guidelines for workers deploying the devices.

Adkins said a denial of the petition would be a basis for a lawsuit.

"The has a paramount duty to protect people and wildlife from deadly poisons that unnecessarily endanger the public, wildlife and companion animals," Kelly Nokes, carnivore advocate at WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement.

The petition is part of a larger effort by environmental groups to ban the devices.

Earlier this year, environmental and animal-welfare groups filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. government is violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing the predator-killing poison in areas where it could harm federally protected species including grizzly bears and Canada lynx.

That lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity and others seeks an immediate ban on cyanide on predator traps and another pesticide called Compound 1080 that's placed in collars worn by livestock and ingested by attacking predators.

Environmental groups also petitioned federal officials in Idaho and Wyoming to stop using the predator traps. Wyoming hasn't responded but federal officials in Idaho issued the temporary ban.

In recent weeks, federal officials in Idaho held a series of public meetings demonstrating how the traps work and explaining the need to protect livestock.

Explore further: Groups sue to stop US use of cyanide predator killing traps

Related Stories

Yellowstone grizzlies removed from threatened species list

July 31, 2017

The U.S. government lifted protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region on Monday, though it will be up to the courts to decide whether the revered and fearsome icon of the West stays off the threatened species ...

Federal officials consider protections for cat-like predator

January 12, 2016

Government officials will consider new protections for a small, fanged predator that thrives in old-growth forests of the Northern Rockies over concerns that trapping, habitat loss and poisoning could be harming the animal's ...

Why killing coyotes doesn't make livestock safer

May 30, 2017

Few Americans probably know that their tax dollars paid to kill 76,859 coyotes in 2016. The responsible agency was Wildlife Services (WS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to "resolve wildlife conflicts ...

Lawsuits over wolf hunting filed in Mont., Wyo.

June 2, 2009

(AP) -- A pair of federal judges will decide which states in the Northern Rockies have enough gray wolves to allow public hunting, as the bitter debate over the region's wolves heads to courts in Wyoming and Montana.

Recommended for you

How urban seasnakes lost their stripes

August 10, 2017

Researchers studying turtle-headed seasnakes living on coral reefs in the Indo-Pacific noticed something unusual about the snakes' color patterns: seasnakes living in more pristine parts of the reef were decorated with black-and-white ...

Chimpanzees learn rock-paper-scissors

August 10, 2017

Chimpanzees of all ages and all sexes can learn the simple circular relationship between the three different hand signals used in the well-known game rock-paper-scissors. Even though it might take them longer, they are indeed ...

Circular RNA linked to brain function

August 10, 2017

While hundreds of circular RNAs (circRNAs) are abundant in mammalian brains, one big question has remained unanswered: What are they actually good for? In the current issue of Science, Nikolaus Rajewsky and his team at the ...

Origins of DNA folding suggested in archaea

August 10, 2017

In the cells of palm trees, humans, and some single-celled microorganisms, DNA gets bent the same way. Now, by studying the 3-D structure of proteins bound to DNA in microbes called Archaea, University of Colorado Boulder ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.