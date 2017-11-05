Government agrees to halt use of cyanide traps in Colorado

November 6, 2017 by Matthew Brown

U.S. officials have agreed to stop using predator-killing cyanide traps on Colorado public lands amid pressure to ban the devices nationwide after one injured an Idaho teenager and killed his dog.

Court documents filed Monday show the U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to stop using "cyanide bombs" pending further study. A judge must approve the agreement.

The groups WildEarth Guardians and Center for Biological Diversity sued the government in April alleging cyanide traps meant to protect livestock from can kill indiscriminately.

An agreement is pending in a separate lawsuit challenging the devices' use nationwide.

A ban on the traps already was in place in Idaho when a 14-year-old boy triggered one near his home in March. They remain in use elsewhere to kill thousands of coyotes and other predators annually.

Explore further: Groups move to ban cyanide traps that kill predator animals

Related Stories

Montana, Idaho consider increased wolf hunt quotas

May 8, 2010

(AP) -- Hunters in Montana would be allowed to kill nearly three times as many gray wolves this fall compared with last year's inaugural hunt, under a proposal announced Friday by state wildlife officials.

Why killing coyotes doesn't make livestock safer

May 30, 2017

Few Americans probably know that their tax dollars paid to kill 76,859 coyotes in 2016. The responsible agency was Wildlife Services (WS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to "resolve wildlife conflicts ...

Recommended for you

Tiny bees play big part in secret sex lives of trees

November 6, 2017

When it comes to sex between plants, tiny bees the size of ladybugs play a critical role in promoting long-distance pairings. That's what scientists at The University of Texas at Austin discovered after one of the most detailed ...

Researchers discover new pathway for handling stress

November 6, 2017

Balance is key to many physiological functions and it is especially true in the production and regulation of proteins. A balance of proteins in cells helps maintain health, but an unhealthy clumping can lead to a variety ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.