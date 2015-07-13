Facebook moves ahead on music with last major label deal

March 9, 2018
Facebook's two billion users worldwide will soon be able to post in more creative ways with the vast catalog of songs from Warne
Facebook's two billion users worldwide will soon be able to post in more creative ways with the vast catalog of songs from Warner Music

Facebook on Friday announced a licensing deal with Warner Music, the last of the major label groups to sign with the social media behemoth which is promising more personalized music.

Facebook's two billion users will soon be able to post in more creative ways with the catalog of Warner, whose artist roster includes Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and the late Prince.

"Our partnership with Facebook will help expand the universe of music streaming and create supplementary revenue for artists," said Ole Obermann, chief digital officer of the Warner Music Group.

"Fan-created video is one of the most personal, social and often viral ways that music is enjoyed, but its commercial potential is largely untapped," he said in a statement.

Warner said it had been holding out for "the best possible deal" after its two rivals, Universal Music and Sony Music, signed deals with Facebook in recent months.

Facebook has said that it is looking at more personalized ways in which users can post music, including through Messenger and Instagram, the picture-driven social media platform owned by Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg's company has largely taken a back seat on music streaming as other mega-companies such as Apple and Google invest heavily in the growing sector.

While postings are omnipresent on Facebook, the company has sought to take down embedded content that is copyrighted without licensing.

Fans, when not uploading their own homemade videos, link to other sites such as YouTube and Spotify.

Explore further: Facebook signs deal with music label Universal Music

Related Stories

Vevo cuts deal with Warner Music to license videos

August 2, 2016

In another move to break from YouTube, music video brand Vevo has cut a deal to license videos from Warner Music, repairing a rift between major labels that began with the launch of the service seven years ago.

Recommended for you

Manure could heat your home

March 8, 2018

Farm manure could be a viable source of renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

Amazon to quiet Alexa's cackling

March 8, 2018

Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.