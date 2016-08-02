August 2, 2016

Vevo cuts deal with Warner Music to license videos

In another move to break from YouTube, music video brand Vevo has cut a deal to license videos from Warner Music, repairing a rift between major labels that began with the launch of the service seven years ago.

Erik Huggers, who took over as CEO of Vevo in April, on Tuesday called the deal an important milestone as it forges a "new relationship" with Warner. Vevo is co-owned by major labels Sony and Universal. Warner has its own channel on YouTube.

Warner CEO Steve Cooper called the deal the latest way it was attempting to "unlock the true value of music videos."

Vevo relaunched its last month in a refresh that Huggers said paved the way for more and an ad-free subscription plan.

