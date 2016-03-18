March 18, 2016

SoundCloud signs up last major label before service launch

SoundCloud, an online repository of free music and remixes, says it has signed a deal with the last of the major record labels, Sony, as it prepares to launch a new subscription service later this year.

The deal adds Sony Music, which represents artists like Shakira, Mariah Carey and Ricky Martin, to labels Warner Music, Universal Music and independent label group Merlin to the organizations that license music to SoundCloud.

Launched in 2008, SoundCloud hosts some 110 million tracks and has around 175 million visitors a month from around the globe.

