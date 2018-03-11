Eastern Mediterranean summer will be two months longer by end of 21st century

March 14, 2018, Tel Aviv University

The eastern Mediterranean—an area that covers Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and southern Turkey—is experiencing monumental climate changes poised to significantly affect regional ecosystems and human health. According to a new Tel Aviv University study, these changes will alter the duration of summer and winter in the region by the end of this century.

The summer, a dry and hot period of four months, will last for about six months by 2100; the winter, the region's rainy season, will accordingly shorten from four to just two months.

"Our research shows that the changes we are all noticing today are likely to intensify in the coming decades," says Assaf Hochman of TAU's School of Geosciences, who led the research. "It is very important to understand this to try to prevent the deterioration as much as possible, or at least prepare for the change."

The study was overseen by Prof. Pinhas Alpert and conducted by Hochman, Dr. Tzvi Harpaz and Prof. Hadas Saaroni, all of TAU's School of Geosciences. It was published in the International Journal of Climatology.

The culprit: Greenhouse gases

The research is based on global climate models and points to an expected rise in as the chief factor responsible for the seasonal changes.

"These projected changes will significantly influence our lives by shrinking and degrading the quality of our water resources, increasing the risk of brushfires, worsening pollution and altering the timing and intensity of seasonal illnesses and other health hazards," Hochman says.

"One of the main causes of these changes is the growing concentration of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere as a result of human activity. We have sought to examine what is expected in the 21st century as a direct result of the greenhouse effect on the climate."

Major consequences foreseen

The scientists used an algorithm developed by Prof. Alpert to approach taken from the World Climate Data Center. They did so to examine the impact of human behavior on climate in the region.

"The conclusions were disturbing. Pending no significant change in current human behavior in the region, the summer is expected to extend by 25% by the middle of the century (2046-2065) and by 49% until its end (2081-2100)," Hochman concludes. "The combination of a shorter rainy season and a longer dry season may cause a major water problem in Israel and neighboring countries."

The research team is currently engaged in the possible establishment of a multidisciplinary regional center for climate adaptation to minimize the effects of climate changes on the region.

Explore further: Climate projections show a warmer future for the Pacific northwest

More information: Assaf Hochman et al, The seasons' length in 21st century CMIP5 projections over the eastern Mediterranean, International Journal of Climatology (2018). DOI: 10.1002/joc.5448

Related Stories

How can man-made climate change be proven?

November 9, 2017

If observed climate variables such as temperature or precipitation change over time, it raises the question as to whether human influence plays a role. To investigate this, scientists are applying a method for estimating ...

Global warming's record-setting pace

February 17, 2014

The pace of global warming over the last century has been about twice as rapid over land than over the oceans and will continue to be more dramatic going forward if emissions are not curbed. According to an analysis of 27 ...

Climate-exodus expected in the Middle East and North Africa

May 2, 2016

The number of climate refugees could increase dramatically in future. Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and the Cyprus Institute in Nicosia have calculated that the Middle East and North Africa could become ...

Record hot year may be the new normal by 2025

November 7, 2016

The hottest year on record globally in 2015 could be just another average year by 2025 if carbon emissions continue to rise at their current rate, according to new research published in the Bulletin of American Meteorological ...

Recommended for you

How cash can promote tropical forest conservation

March 14, 2018

Paying rural villagers to cut down fewer trees boosts conservation not only while the payments are being made but even after they're discontinued, according to a new CU Boulder study involving 1,200 tropical forest users ...

Warm summers could weaken ocean circulation

March 14, 2018

Deep convection in the North Atlantic is one of the key components of large-scale ocean circulation. Based on long-term observations, scientists from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel have now demonstrated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.