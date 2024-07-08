Tel Aviv University (TAU) is the largest institution for higher learning in Israel. TAU has both graduate and undergraduate programs with over 106 departments and 90 research institutes. In addition, TAU maintains supervision over the Centre for Technological Design, The New Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo and Tel Aviv Engineering College. TAU through its international partnerships encourages study-abroad programs with numerous universities. American Friends of Tel Aviv University is a fund-raising, communications foundation formed to promote Tel Aviv University. TAU encourages public review of its research and newsletter on-line American Friends of Tel Aviv University have a separate web-site devoted to synthesizing matters affecting Tel Aviv University. See: http://www.aftau.org

Address P.O. Box 39040 Tel Aviv 69978 ISRAEL Website http://www.tau.ac.il/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tel_Aviv_University

