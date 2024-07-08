Tel Aviv University (TAU) is the largest institution for higher learning in Israel. TAU has both graduate and undergraduate programs with over 106 departments and 90 research institutes. In addition, TAU maintains supervision over the Centre for Technological Design, The New Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo and Tel Aviv Engineering College. TAU through its international partnerships encourages study-abroad programs with numerous universities. American Friends of Tel Aviv University is a fund-raising, communications foundation formed to promote Tel Aviv University. TAU encourages public review of its research and newsletter on-line American Friends of Tel Aviv University have a separate web-site devoted to synthesizing matters affecting Tel Aviv University. See: http://www.aftau.org

Address
P.O. Box 39040 Tel Aviv 69978 ISRAEL
Website
http://www.tau.ac.il/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tel_Aviv_University

Applying the art of origami to advance 3D bioprinting

Researchers at Tel Aviv University relied on principles of origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, to develop an original and innovative solution for a problem troubling researchers worldwide: positioning sensors inside ...

Biotechnology

Jul 8, 2024

Crumpled sheets reveal a mechanism for glassy relaxations

We often crumple a scrap piece of paper into a ball before throwing it. This mundane action, however, creates a unique complex system with surprising mechanical properties. Take a thin plastic sheet such as cellophane and ...

General Physics

Nov 8, 2023

