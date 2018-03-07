Research on bismuth ferrite could lead to new types of electrical devices

March 14, 2018, University of Arkansas
Research on bismuth ferrite could lead to new types of electrical devices
The red lines in these images illustrate the domain walls separating regions of electric polarization (top) and shifting of charged ions (bottom row) in a material called bismuth ferrite. Researchers have demonstrated that these domain walls can be used to transmit a type of electrical current, which could lead to novel electrical devices. Credit: Sergey Prosandeev

Electrical devices in use today use conductive materials to guide electrons where they are needed. These materials must be fastened in place and insulated in order to keep the electricity on the right path. New research from the University of Arkansas makes a significant step toward a new kind of electrical device, which would use the natural properties of materials like bismuth ferrite, along with a different type of current, to send electricity quickly through smaller, denser circuits.

Sergey Prosandeev, a research professor in the Department of Physics, worked with Yurong Yang, research associate professor; Charles Paillard, post doctoral fellow; and Laurent Bellaiche, Distinguished Professor. Their results are published in the journal npj Computational Materials.

Using the Arkansas High Performance Computing Center, these researchers created simulations of , a synthetic, . Bismuth ferrite is "multiferroic," which means that it has regions, or domains, in which the molecules making up its exhibit a consistent pattern of electric polarization, magnetization and shifting of charged ions. The boundaries between these regions are called domain walls. These walls are two-dimensional and very narrow—they are measured in tenths of nanometers.

In the simulation, the researchers created a type of current, called displacement current, by applying a high frequency electric field to the bismuth ferrite. Unlike the electric current that is produced by the movement of electrons, displacement current results from the vibration of ions in response to an electric field. The researchers found that the displacement current, which is an alternating current, or AC, naturally moves along the domain walls in the bismuth ferrite, and they also found that it is comparable in magnitude to the direct current, or DC, currently used in electrical devices.

Researchers can create domains and move in multiferroic materials by selectively applying electric fields. By demonstrating that these walls can be used to transmit displacement current, this research is a significant step toward new types of .

The researchers explained that the compact nature of these devices would allow them to be very fast and very small. "This opens the way toward the design of fast nanoscale electronic circuits," they said in the paper.

Explore further: Physicists observe new magnetic state of bismuth ferrite

Related Stories

Physicists reveal novel magnetoelectric effect

February 12, 2014

(Phys.org) —New research at the University of Arkansas reveals a novel magnetoelectric effect that makes it possible to control magnetism with an electric field.

Electronics you can wrap around your finger

February 10, 2015

Electronic devices have shrunk rapidly in the past decades, but most remain as stiff as the same sort of devices were in the 1950s—a drawback if you want to wrap your phone around your wrist when you go for a jog or fold ...

Enhancing the magnetism

March 18, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Berkeley researchers find enhanced and controllable magnetization in unique bismuth ferrite films.

Recommended for you

Why does a spinning egg stand up?

March 13, 2018

If a hard-boiled egg is spun fast enough on a table, it will slowly stand upright as it continues to spin. Although the spinning egg rises due to the force of friction between the egg and the table, the full explanation involves ...

Multifunctional metalens unlocks with light

March 13, 2018

Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a flat optical component that is simultaneously a metalens, a microscope objective that can resolve details smaller ...

Scientists help solve mystery of why comets emit X-rays

March 13, 2018

The mystery of why comets travelling through Space give off X-ray emissions has been solved thanks to new research undertaken by a team that included science staff from STFC's Central Laser Facility (CLF) and RAL Space.

Shaken, and stirred: Scaling up bioreactors' fluid dynamics

March 13, 2018

Bioreactors are widely used to produce different therapeutics in the biopharmaceutical and regenerative medicine industries. Drug development relies on small multi-well plates shaken around an orbital diameter, while production-scale ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.