Video: Why study mouse lemurs?

February 9, 2018, Duke University

Like humans, mouse lemurs sometimes develop amyloid brain plaques and other Alzheimer's-like symptoms as they age. Because mouse lemurs are primates, they are a closer genetic match to humans than mice or rats are.

The Duke Lemur Center's non-invasive research on these tiny primate cousins could help explain the initial stages of Alzheimer's and other . The Duke team hopes their research will help identify people at risk sooner, before they develop symptoms, or point to new ways to delay onset or slow progression of the disease.

Credit: Duke University

Explore further: Duke University receives two endangered lemurs from Madagascar

Related Stories

Three new primate species discovered in Madagascar

April 15, 2016

Scientists from the German Primate Center (DPZ), the University of Kentucky, the American Duke Lemur Center and the Université d'Antananarivo in Madagascar have described three new species of mouse lemurs. They live in the ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.