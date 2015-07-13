Nobody seems to like the update to Snapchat

Credit: CC0 Public Domain Is there a filter to best express users' disdain for the latest update to Snapchat?

Recently, the messaging app popular among younger smartphone owners launched a major redesign, aimed at drawing a line between communications with friends and content published by creators.

Based on reactions from Snapchat users, everyone hates it.

The app currently carries an average rating of 1.9 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store, although it remains the most popular app in the Photo & Video category.

The most recent user reviews complain the update is a big reason for the lower rating.

"I absolutely hate the update," reads one review from user Piethrower3000. "Everything is so messy and disorganized."

Another issue bugging users: Snapchat quietly rolled out the changes as opposed to releasing them as a more formal update users could opt to download.

On Twitter, search "snapchat update" and it's nearly impossible to find a positive reaction.

Even its most famous users like Kylie Jenner are not impressed.

There is a petition posted to Change.org, with more than 700,000 signatures, urging Snapchat to roll back the update.

Last November, Snapchat revealed details of its update, which includes moving all chats and stories from friends in the same spot when you swipe left. Swiping right brings up the Discover tab, where you can view content from publishers.

"One of the complaints we've heard about social media is that photos and videos from your friends are mixed in with content from publishers, creators and influencers," said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in a video released when the changes were revealed. "But your friends aren't content. They're relationships."

Explore further: Snapchat redesign sparks backlash among some users