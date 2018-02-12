Rapid decompression key to making low-density liquid water

February 13, 2018, Carnegie Institution for Science
Rapid decompression key to making low-density liquid water
An illustration shows how rapid decompression is the key to observing low-density liquid water. Low density water mediates the rapid decompression transition from ice-VIII to ice Ic. Credit: Chuanlong Lin and Guoyin Shen

Water makes up more than 70 percent of our planet and up to 60 percent of our bodies.

Water is so common that we take it for granted. Yet water also has very strange properties compared to most other liquids. Its solid is less dense than its liquid form, which is why ice floats; its peculiar heat capacity profile has a profound impact on ocean currents and climate; and it can remain liquid at extremely cold temperatures.

In addition to ordinary water and water vapor, or steam, there are at least 17 forms of water ice, and two proposed forms of super-cooled liquid water.

New work from Carnegie high-pressure geophysicists Chuanlong Lin, Jesse Smith, Stanislav Sinogeikin, and Guoyin Shen found evidence of the long-theorized, difficult-to-see low-density liquid of water. Their work is published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The normal density of water is one gram of water molecules per each cubic centimeter. Studies of anomalies in water's behavior have indicated the existence of liquid water with both lower and higher densities than this standard. But observing these phenomena experimentally has been difficult.

Each molecule has what's called a phase diagram—a sort of chart indicating how its bulk molecular structure changes form under different temperature and pressure conditions. The parts of the phase diagram where low-density water is thought to occur are notoriously difficult to explore, the so-called "water's no-man's land," because they require a path through a series of very specific, very difficult conditions.

But the Carnegie team was able to observe low-density water as an intermediate phase using a newly developed rapid-decompression technique to turn the high-pressure crystalline phase ice-VIII to the diamond-like ice Ic at temperatures between about -207 and -163 degrees Fahrenheit (140 and 165 kelvin).

Sophisticated x-ray analysis confirmed the observation of the low-density liquid water phase, which only lasted for about half a second at -163 degrees Fahrenheit (160 kelvin).

When ice-VIII was decompressed at moderate speeds, it formed other phases of ice, indicating that the speed of decompression is key to observing the low-density liquid water phase.

"Our newly developed, very fast decompression method was the key to this exciting observation of low-density liquid as an intermediate between two crystalline phases," Shen explained.

Explore further: 'Liquid-liquid' phase transition: Researchers identify transformation in low-temperature water

More information: Chuanlong Lin et al. Experimental evidence of low-density liquid water upon rapid decompression, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1716310115

Related Stories

Study finds support for new forms of liquid water

April 4, 2017

Putting water in a (really) tight spot and cranking up the pressure could reveal new sides of its already mercurial personality, says a new international study co-authored by chemists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Water exists as two different liquids

June 26, 2017

We normally consider liquid water as disordered with the molecules rearranging on a short time scale around some average structure. Now, however, scientists at Stockholm University have discovered two phases of the liquid ...

Aeroices: Newly discovered ultralow-density ice

September 5, 2017

Water has many ice phases that form under different pressure and temperature conditions. The effects of positive pressure have been explored extensively, with the results somewhat predictable: As the pressure increases, so ...

How water can split into two liquids below zero

January 25, 2017

Did you know that water can still remain liquid below zero degrees Celsius? It is called supercooled water and is present in refrigerators. At even smaller temperatures, supercooled water could exist as a cocktail of two ...

Recommended for you

Three's company: New alloy sets magnetism benchmark

February 13, 2018

The burgeoning field of spintronics leverages electron spins—as opposed to their charge—to enhance solid-state devices like hard drives and cell phone components by prolonging battery life. Spintronic developments, however, ...

New hole-punched crystal clears a path for quantum light

February 13, 2018

Optical highways for light are at the heart of modern communications. But when it comes to guiding individual blips of light called photons, reliable transit is far less common. Now, a collaboration of researchers from the ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Bart_A
not rated yet 11 hours ago
Water makes up 70% of our planet? That's news to me! Does someone proofread these articles before they are published here?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.