Major Xerox investor sues to block takeover by Fujifilm

February 14, 2018
Under the planned deal, Xerox is to be absorbed by an existing joint venture and will fall under the control of Fujifilm
Under the planned deal, Xerox is to be absorbed by an existing joint venture and will fall under the control of Fujifilm

One of Xerox's biggest shareholders filed suit Tuesday to challenge the US photocopier and printer maker's planned takeover by Japanese technology firm Fujifilm.

The suit was lodged by Darwin Deason who—along with Carl Icahn—controls 15.2 percent of Xerox's shares, according to a document presented to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deason is suing Xerox and Fujifilm in a New York state court, alleging fraud.

Under the planned deal, Xerox is to be absorbed by an existing known as Fuji Xerox and will fall under the control of Fujifilm, which until now held a 75 percent stake in the joint venture.

After the transaction is completed, Fujifilm would hold 50.1 percent of Fuji Xerox, compared with 49.9 percent for the current Xerox shareholders, who would also receive a special cash dividend of $2.5 billion.

The Xerox board pushed for this deal even though, Deason said, it is not in the interest of the company or its shareholders.

The 77-year-old billionaire also said Xerox had made a secret deal with Fujifilm in 2001, alleging that under the agreement, if Xerox were taken over by any investor other than Fujifilm, the latter could leave the joint venture Fuji Xerox.

Deason argues that this clause prevented the Xerox board from seeking another buyer and this in turn harmed the company's shareholders.

On Monday, Deason and Icahn published an open letter in which they said the deal greatly undervalues Xerox and favors Fujifilm disproportionately.

They called on Xerox shareholders to vote against the merger with Fuji Xerox.

Explore further: Fujifilm says to slash 10,000 jobs at Fuji Xerox subsidiary

Related Stories

Xerox Buys Global Imaging Systems

April 3, 2007

Global Imaging Systems will start selling Xerox printers, copiers and multifunction devices, which is expected to help expand Xerox's reach into the small and midsize business space.

New Xerox inkjet prints on a variety of items and surfaces

September 2, 2016

(Tech Xplore)—Xerox has announced a new type of printer on its website called the Xerox Direct to Object Inkjet Printer. As the company demonstrated at the recent Drupa print media fair, it can print text and graphics directly ...

Restructuring dents Xerox's 4Q earnings

January 26, 2011

(AP) -- Xerox said its fourth-quarter earnings dipped 5 percent from a year ago, largely due to the costs of restructuring. A tepid outlook and the departure of long-time Chief Financial Officer Lawrence A. Zimmerman sent ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.