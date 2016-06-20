What causes ionic wind?

February 7, 2018 by Lisa Zyga, Phys.org feature
electric wind
(Top left) Image of the plasma jet in continuous mode and (bottom left) composite image of nanosecond-resolved images. (Right) Schlieren photography images of the trajectory of gas flow with and without a plasma jet. Credit: Park et al. Published in Nature Communications

The phenomenon of ionic wind has been known about for centuries: by applying a voltage to a pair of electrodes, electrons are stripped off nearby air molecules, and the ionized air collides with neutral air molecules as it moves from one electrode to the other. The effect is easy enough to produce that it often appears at science fairs, and may even have a future in spacecraft propulsion. However, exactly what causes ionic wind is still an open question.

In a new paper published in Nature Communications, a team of researchers from South Korea and Slovenia has experimentally investigated how ionic wind is caused when collide with . One of their main findings is that electrons—and not only ions—play an important role in generating ionic wind, prompting them to call the effect "electric wind."

"In general, the electric wind has been called an 'ionic wind' because only the positive and have been considered as key players," coauthor Wonho Choe, Professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, told Phys.org. "In our study, however, both electrons and ions participate in the generation of electric wind, depending on the polarity of the biased electrode. So the use of nomenclature for the 'ionic wind' requires a new consensus. We use the term 'electric wind' instead of ',' as our key finding indicates that electrons are the main player rather than negative ions such as O2- and O- during the negative voltage period."

In their experiments, the researchers generated a neutral helium flow and a pulsed jet at various voltages. Then they used a technique called Schlieren photography (which is often used to photograph airplanes in flight) to take pictures of the flows of these particles. By controlling the pulse width and height of the , the researchers monitored how these changes affect the particles' movement and the resulting wind.

As this is the first experiment to clearly show the coupling between neutral and charged particles in a plasma, the results provide direct evidence of what happens as the electrons and ions push the neutral particles away. The resulting momentum transfer causes a charged particle drag, which generates an electrohydrodynamic force (one caused by charged particles), giving rise to a clearly observable wind of charged particles.

"The electric wind was previously considered to be a result of collisional momentum transfer from accelerated charged particles and neutral particles, based on heuristic observations and experiments," Choe said. "However, as mentioned in our paper, there was no convincing evidence regarding the major mechanism (the correlation between plasma and momentum transfer) for the generation of electric wind, which is created during either the 'streamer propagation (ionization wave)' or the 'space charge drift.' Our model experiments clearly show that the contribution of the moving plasma streamer to electric wind generation is negligible, and the electric wind is mainly caused by the residual space charges after the plasma streamer propagates and collapses."

The results should lead to a better understanding of the interactions between charged and neutral in various situations, and has potential applications in areas such as flow control engineering.

"Our findings may have applications for reducing the drag force on a vehicle, resulting in the reduction of fuel consumption and nitrogen oxides, which are an environmental pollutant and one of the major sources of micro dusts," Choe said. "It may also reduce flow separation on wind turbine blades."

The researchers also plan to investigate potential applications with plasmas.

"One of the recent interesting topics in the plasma community is the selective control of chemical production by low-temperature air plasmas," Choe said. "We have planned research to study a correlation between plasma chemicals and electric wind. We may also investigate the possible correlation between the electric and the plasma ball, a phenomenon that can occur when lightning strikes."

Explore further: The stability of the solar wind

More information: Sanghoo Park, Uros Cvelbar, Wonho Choe, and Se Youn Moon. "The creation of electric wind due to the electrohydrodynamic force." Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02766-9

Related Stories

The stability of the solar wind

June 20, 2016

NASA's Wind spacecraft observes the solar wind before it impacts the magnetosphere of Earth. Launched in 1994 into an orbit more than two hundred Earth-radii away, one of Wind's prime objectives is to investigate the basic ...

Gazing into the flames of ionic winds

September 12, 2017

New 3-D visualizations that reveal how flames respond to electric fields could help improve combustion efficiency and reduce pollution.

Neptune: Neutralizer-free plasma propulsion

May 23, 2017

Plasma propulsion is an important and efficient technology used to control spacecraft for Earth observation, communications and fundamental exploration of outer space.

Solar eruptions could electrify Martian moons

October 18, 2017

Powerful solar eruptions could electrically charge areas of the Martian moon Phobos to hundreds of volts, presenting a complex electrical environment that could possibly affect sensitive electronics carried by future robotic ...

Table top plasma gets wind of solar turbulence

June 30, 2017

Scientists from India and Portugal recreated solar turbulence on a tabletop using a high intensity ultrashort laser pulse to excite a hot, dense plasma and followed the evolution of the giant magnetic field generated by the ...

Recommended for you

What causes ionic wind?

February 7, 2018

The phenomenon of ionic wind has been known about for centuries: by applying a voltage to a pair of electrodes, electrons are stripped off nearby air molecules, and the ionized air collides with neutral air molecules as it ...

Light controls two-atom quantum computation

February 7, 2018

Some powerful rulers of the world may dream of the possibility to get in touch with their colleagues on different continents unnoticed by friends or foes. Someday, new quantum technologies could allow for making these wishes ...

40-year controversy in solid-state physics resolved

February 7, 2018

An international team at BESSY II headed by Prof. Oliver Rader has shown that the puzzling properties of samarium hexaboride do not stem from the material being a topological insulator, as was previously proposed. Theoretical ...

The future of wireless communications is terahertz

February 6, 2018

Electrical and optical engineers in Australia have designed a novel platform that could tailor telecommunication and optical transmissions. Collaborating scientists from the University of New South Wales in Sydney and Canberra, ...

Researchers take terahertz data links around the bend

February 6, 2018

An off-the-wall new study by Brown University researchers shows that terahertz frequency data links can bounce around a room without dropping too much data. The results are good news for the feasibility of future terahertz ...

8 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rossim22
1.8 / 5 (5) 9 hours ago
And the general consensus is still that a comet's tail is formed from sublimation of ad hoc interior ice. smh
barakn
5 / 5 (3) 7 hours ago
You have a lot to learn, starting with the fact that comets typically have more than one tail.
Captain Stumpy
3.7 / 5 (3) 6 hours ago
You have a lot to learn, starting with the fact that comets typically have more than one tail.

I'm actually surprised that the electric cow cult isn't being udderly ridiculous in this thread...

in before the eu bull

cantdrive85
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
However, exactly what causes ionic wind is still an open question.

It's amusing that those who deny all which is electric are so sure of themselves when there seems to be a lack of understanding of mechanisms such as this phenomenon.
RealityCheck
1 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
From above article/work:
One of their main findings is that electrons—and not only ions—play an important role in generating ionic wind, prompting them to call the effect "electric wind
and
We use the term 'electric wind' instead of 'ionic wind,' as our key finding indicates that electrons are the main player
and
this is the first experiment to clearly show the coupling between neutral and charged particles in a plasma
and
results should lead to a better understanding of the interactions between charged and neutral particles in various situations
and
possible correlation between the electric wind and the plasma ball
@cantdrive (and @Stumpy if reading), mainstream is really 'getting into' investigating all the plasma fast-electron/neutrals etc behaviors/structures previously pointed out to 'the gang' who ridiculed instead of listening/learning earlier. It is to be hoped that 'the gang' can read/understand the above, then THINK instead of INSULT. :)
Captain Stumpy
3 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
@idiot pseudoscience delusional quack fodera-head with a criminal record
(and @Stumpy if reading)
you know I never read your posts

no links, references = bullsh*t pseudoscience

and you have been proving that for 7,655 posts (accurate as of February 7, 2018, 5:16 pm)
RealityCheck
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
@Stumpy.
@idiot pseudoscience delusional quack fodera-head with a criminal record
You tried that blatant lie last year, mate; and you were called out on it. Anyone can (and have) checked out for themselves and found me to have NO 'criminal record' as you keep stating in your desperation. If that is not PROOF of your personal feuding agenda/tactics INSTEAD of fair objective on-science discourse, then what is?

Why do this to yourself, Stumpy?
(and @Stumpy if reading)
you know I never read your posts
Which is why you end up with egg-on-face almost every day now, as new mainstream science discovery/review work/reports appear, confirming me correct all along; while your own bile is inexorably poisoning what's left of whatever 'little grey cells' quotient you may have started out with.

Why do this to yourself, Stumpy?

Try to be a better man and scientist this new year, Stumpy. First step: Drop the bile/ego/lies and personal feuding agenda/tactics. Good luck. :)
691Boat
not rated yet 28 minutes ago
@RC:
if you want to stop the feuding between you and everyone else, quit acknowledging what you see as an attack and move on. Nobody cares if you feeling got hurt, but I can promise you that even fewer people want to read about it.

And if you really want to link this to EU bull, show me in their theories/maths/proofs where they had already predicted all this. Your claim that this has been pointed out by 'the gang' numerous times is pointless with no actual proof besides what some cranks posted in a comment section somewhere at some point in the past.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.