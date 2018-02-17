Gates says billionaires should pay 'significantly' more taxes

February 19, 2018
Bill Gates says he has paid more than $10 billion in taxes over a lifetime but billionaires like him should pay "significantly" more because they benefit more from the system.

The Microsoft co-founder, the world's second richest man after Amazon's Jeff Bezos, was critical of a recent US tax overhaul that slashed corporate taxes and lowered the top bracket for individual income.

"I've paid more taxes, over $10 billion, than anyone else, but the government should require the people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes," he said in an interview Sunday with CNN.

He said the tax overhaul passed in December favors the rich despite Republican claims it will help the middle and working classes.

"People who are wealthier tended to get dramatically more benefits than the or those who are poor, and so it runs counter to the general trend you'd like to see, where the is getting stronger and those at the top are paying higher taxes," he said.

With a sixth of the US population living in what he called "disappointing" conditions, he said US policymakers need to think about rising inequality and ask, "Why aren't we doing a better job for those ?"

rrwillsj
not rated yet 5 hours ago
I have never been a fanboy for Bill Gates, his businesses or products. Though I have admired the efforts of the foundation funded by him and his wife.

However, if it is reasonably accurate the amount he has paid in taxes. And I ain't gonna quibble over a plus/minus billion or two.

Together with his strong endorsement for Responsible Capitalism. My opinions of the man are certainly improved.

Here is a man who puts his money where his mouth is.

Wow! Sure leaves the fraudster Dump looking like a pathetic chump.

Gates understands. That we are, all of us, stuck on this one little planet. That there is no where to run and no place to hide when catastrophe strikes.
avandesande2000
not rated yet 21 minutes ago
Good luck with that... you try to tax too much and they move their assets offshore and you get nothing.

