Facebook pledges $10 mn for community leaders

The tech giant unveiled its new initiative at a London summit of more than 300 community leaders from across Europe.

The Facebook Community Leadership Programme will offer residency, fellowship and training opportunities, as well as community leadership circles and specialised assistance on the social networking platform.

"Facebook will commit tens of millions of dollars to the programme, including up to $10 million in grants that will go directly to people creating and leading communities," it said in a statement.

While the social network is a platform for virtual communities to gather, it is also a vehicle for advertisers to reach its more than 2 billion active users. Facebook last week said it booked nearly $13 billion in sales in the last three months of last year.

Leaders at Friday's Facebook gathering included those from Blind Veterans UK, which supports blind veterans and their families; Donna Mamma, a support group for French mothers; and Berlin Bruisers, which is Germany's first gay-inclusive rugby club.

"Community leaders often tell us that with additional support they could have more impact," the company added in the statement.

"The ... programme is designed to empower leaders from around the world who are building communities through the Facebook family of apps and services."

