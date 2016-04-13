April 13, 2016

Facebook to let users buy tickets directly

Facebook will in the coming weeks connect to ticketing leaders Ticketmaster and Eventbrite, which will offer an option to buy ti
Facebook will in the coming weeks connect to ticketing leaders Ticketmaster and Eventbrite, which will offer an option to buy tickets for selected US events listed on the networking site

Facebook users will soon be able to buy tickets directly as the social networking giant expands further into e-commerce, company officials said.

Facebook will in the coming weeks connect to ticketing leaders Ticketmaster and Eventbrite, which will offer an option to buy tickets for selected US events listed on the networking site.

Eventbrite said on Tuesday it would provide a QR code—a two-dimensional barcode—that would be integrated within the Facebook mobile app, letting buyers enter events without the hassle of going to other sites, let alone printing tickets.

"We are committed to innovation that helps organizers sell more tickets. Enabling a seamless purchase experience for consumers in places like Facebook where they are spending significant time is an important step in this mission," Laurent Sellier, Eventbrite's of product, said in a statement.

Further details of the plan were expected to be unveiled at this week's annual conference of Facebook's developers in San Francisco.

With more than one billion users every day, Facebook last year posted record profits even though the company was initially cautious in its forays into e-commerce.

Facebook has recently stepped up sales opportunities and on Tuesday announced that it was building artificial-intelligence powered "bots" through which businesses can have lifelike exchanges with customers over Messenger.

Facebook has emerged as a major medium for artists to promote their work and their shows, but have customarily been obliged to head to other sites to buy .

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Facebook to let users buy tickets directly (2016, April 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-facebook-users-tickets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

StubHub Music app takes on Live Nation in concerts
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)