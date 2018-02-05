February 5, 2018

Innovative diode design uses ultrafast quantum tunneling to harvest infrared energy from the environment

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Innovative diode design uses ultrafast quantum tunneling to harvest infrared energy from the environment
Overlapping metal arms shaped like a bowtie form a 'rectenna' that captures free, renewable infrared energy. Credit: Atif Shamim

Most sunlight striking the Earth is absorbed by its surfaces, oceans and atmosphere. As a result of this warming, infrared radiation is emitted constantly all around us-estimated to be millions of Gigawatts per second. A KAUST team has now developed a device that can tap into this energy, as well as waste heat from industrial processes, by transforming quadrillionth-of-a-second wave signals into useful electricity.

Unlike solar panels that are limited by daylight hours and weather conditions, infrared heat can be harvested 24 hours a day. One way to achieve this is to treat waste or as high-frequency electromagnetic waves. Using appropriately designed antennas, collected waves are sent to a rectifier, typically a , that converts alternating signals to direct current charge for batteries or power devices.

Putting these 'rectenna' designs into practice has been difficult. Because have very small wavelengths, they need micro- or nanoscale antennas that are not easy to fabricate or test. Additionally, oscillate thousands of times faster than a typical semiconductor can move electrons through its junction. "There is no commercial in the world that can operate at such high frequency," says Atif Shamim, project leader from KAUST. "That's why we turned to quantum tunneling."

Tunneling devices, such as metal-insulator-metal (MIM) diodes, rectify infrared waves into current by moving electrons through a small barrier. Since this barrier is only a nanometer thin, MIM diodes can handle high-frequency signals on the order of femtoseconds. To generate the intense fields needed for tunneling, the team turned to a unique 'bowtie-shaped' nano-antenna that sandwiches the thin insulator film between two slightly overlapped metallic arms.

"The most challenging part was the nanoscale overlap of the two antenna arms, which required very precise alignment," says postdoctoral researcher, Gaurav Jayaswal. "Nonetheless, by combining clever tricks with the advanced tools at KAUST's nanofabrication facility we accomplished this step".

By choosing metals with different work functions, the new MIM diode could catch the infrared waves with zero applied voltage, a passive feature that switches the on only when needed. Experiments with infrared exposure revealed the bowtie successfully harvested energy solely from the radiation, and not from thermal effects, as evidenced by a polarization-dependent output voltage.

"This is just the beginning-a proof of concept," says Shamim. "We could have millions of such devices connected to boost overall electricity generation."

Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Citation: Innovative diode design uses ultrafast quantum tunneling to harvest infrared energy from the environment (2018, February 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-02-diode-ultrafast-quantum-tunneling-harvest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research boosts efficiency and stability of optical rectennas
148 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

17 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)