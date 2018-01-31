Novel computational biology model accurately describes dynamics of gene expression

February 1, 2018 by Nancy Ambrosiano, Los Alamos National Laboratory
Novel computational biology model accurately describes dynamics of gene expression
Yen Ting Lin of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Theoretical Biology and Biophysics Group is working with researchers at Duke University to develop mathematical models that may help explain the role that gene expression plays in conserving circadian rhythms in biological organisms. The research was highlighted in Royal Society Interface. Credit: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Using a simple analytical framework for random events within a predictable system, computational biologists have found a new way to accurately model certain forms of gene expression, including the body's 24-hour internal clock. This new approach of applying a piecewise deterministic Markov process (PDMP) to gene expression could inform possible design principles for synthetic biologists.

"In this study, we develop a simplifying method to reduce a class of commonly adopted models to a mathematical , the PDMP, because it is easier to analyze and simulate than previous models," said Yen Ting Lin, corresponding author of the study and an applied mathematician in the Theoretical Division and Center for Nonlinear Studies at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Nicolas E. Buchler of Duke University and Center for Genomic & Computational Biology, coauthored the study, which appears today in the journal Royal Society Interface.

Lin said the new model turned out to be a very natural language to describe the dynamics of eukaryotic gene . Mathematical models for the kinetics of chemical reactions—in this case, the process of gene expression—often assume that, because some processes are reacting at a much faster timescale, averaging can be used as an analytical technique. However, recent experiments suggest such fast averaging may not be true.

Single-cell experiments show that gene expression is random and "bursty," Lin said, a feature that can emerge from slow switching between promoter states with different activities. Promoters help regulate gene expression, but how they are activated and the impact of kinetics remains elusive. One source of long-lived promoter states is the slow binding and unbinding kinetics of transcription factors to promoters. The study found that the PDMP accurately describes the random, or stochastic, dynamics of gene expression in the non-adiabatic regime (where promoter kinetics are slow and fast averaging cannot occur).

The current study found that oscillatory dynamics could be more robust than previously thought, because the slow promoter kinetics can induce reliable oscillations that a fast-switching cannot do.

"Possible mechanisms to regulate the coherence of the oscillation, as a living organism would have evolved to develop a robust circadian rhythm, or daily biological clock, can also be revealed from the theoretical analyses," Lin said. "These hypotheses merit future experimental verification."

Explore further: Evolving sets of gene regulators explain some of our differences from other primates

More information: Efficient analysis of stochastic gene dynamics in the non-adiabatic regime using piecewise deterministic Markov processes. arxiv.org/abs/1710.09452

Related Stories

Scientists find way to predict and control gene expression

August 19, 2013

(Medical Xpress)—EPFL scientists have developed a "guide" that can be used to precisely predict the number of proteins a given gene will produce under varying conditions. This work will help biologists to engineer cells.

Recommended for you

House dust mites evolved a new way to protect their genome

February 1, 2018

House dust mites are common pests with an unusual evolutionary history. They are tiny, free-living animals that evolved from a parasitic ancestor, which in turn evolved from free-living organisms millions of years ago.

Gene enhancers important despite apparent redundancy

February 1, 2018

Every cell in the body has the same DNA and genes, so a cell's properties and functions are determined by which genes are turned on. That's why it is critical to understand enhancers, short sections of non-coding DNA that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.