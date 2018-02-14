Amazon to pay $1.2 million for illegal pesticide sales

February 15, 2018 by Phuong Le

The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale of illegal pesticides.

It's one of the largest penalties assessed under federal pesticides laws.

Federal authorities say the agreement settles allegations that the internet giant committed nearly 4,000 violations - dating back to 2013 - for selling and distributing imported pesticide products that were not licensed for sale in the United States.

The pesticides were sold by independent sellers who offered the products through Amazon's website.

In a statement, Amazon said complying with regulations was a "top priority" and that it works quickly to take action when third-party sellers don't follow the rules.

In October 2016 the company notified people who bought the illegal pesticides and urged them to dispose of them. It also made refunds totaling about $130,000.

