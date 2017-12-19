Amazon drops sale of circumcision kit in UK after complaint

December 20, 2017

The British arm of Amazon has dropped sale of a circumcision training kit from its website after concerns were raised.

The kit had been offered by a third party seller and offered instructions and instruments that could be used to practice circumcision on a model of .

Circumcision consists of removing part of the foreskin of the and is typically done for religious or medical purposes on very young boys.

The National Secular Society in Britain complained to Amazon that the training kit violated Amazon's standard's policy.

The group said it feared the sale of the kit would encourage unqualified practitioners to carry out unneeded surgery in non-clinical conditions.

Neonatal and infant circumcision: Safe in the right hands

February 15, 2010

How safe is circumcision? A systematic review, published in the open access journal BMC Urology has found that neonatal and infant circumcision by trained staff rarely results in problems. Risks can be higher among older ...

