February 16, 2018

Half of Amazon's HQ2 finalists have overvalued housing markets

by Steve Brown, The Dallas Morning News

As Amazon ponders possible locations for its new second headquarters, analysts are looking at costs in potential locations.

Half of the metro areas on Amazon's "short list" for its new HQ2 have overvalued housing—including the Dallas area, according to a new report by economists at CoreLogic.

"CoreLogic has reviewed price trends in the cities that are being considered for the second headquarters for online retail giant Amazon," chief economist Frank Nothaft says in a new report. "All the cities on the shortlist are experiencing home price increases.

"Some cities have even exceeded the national average of 6 percent."

CoreLogic considers Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County Md., Nashville, New York, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. as market where home values have exceeded sustainable levels.

Indianapolis and Pittsburgh—also on Amazon's HQ2 shopping list—CoreLogic sees as undervalued.

Real estate costs are just one of the factors the Seattle-based digital retailing giant is said to be considering in its hunt for the huge new employment site.

"Whatever decision Amazon makes will certainly be a boon for the selected ," Nothaft said.

North Texas housing analysts have said that if Amazon's HQ2 lands in D-FW the area won't have any problem housing the anticipated 50,000 jobs the new office center would create over 10 years.

Dallas-Fort Worth home are currently at record levels, having risen by more than 40 percent in the last four years.

CoreLogic estimates than Dallas-area home prices have risen about 6.4 percent in the last year.

©2018 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Half of Amazon's HQ2 finalists have overvalued housing markets (2018, February 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-02-amazon-hq2-finalists-overvalued-housing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amazon narrows list of 'HQ2' candidates to 20
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)