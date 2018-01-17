2017 was the warmest year on record for the global ocean

January 19, 2018, Chinese Academy of Sciences
2017 was the warmest year on record for the global ocean
Credit: Chinese Academy of Sciences

2017 was the warmest year on record for the global ocean, according to an updated ocean analysis from Institute of Atmospheric Physics/Chinese Academy of Science (IAP/CAS).

The oceans in the upper 2000 meters were 1.51 × 1022 J warmer than the second warmest year of 2015, and 19.19 × 1022 J above the 1981-2010 climatological reference period. Owing to its high capacity, the accumulates heat energy derived from human activities; indeed, more than 90 percent of Earth's residual heat related to is absorbed by the ocean. As such, the global ocean heat content record robustly represents the signature of global , and is impacted less by weather-related noise and climate variability such as El Niño and La Niña events. According to IAP ocean analysis, the last five years have been the five warmest years in the ocean. Therefore, the long-term warming trend driven by human activities continued unabated.

The increase in ocean heat content for 2017 occurred in most regions of the world (Figure). The human greenhouse gas footprint continues to impact the Earth system. Increases in ocean temperature cause ocean volume expansion, which contributes to the global mean sea level rise. The increase in ocean heat of 1.51 × 1022 J in 2017 resulted in a 1.7 mm sea global level rise. Other consequences include declining ocean oxygen, bleaching of coral reefs, and melting sea ice and ice shelves.

Explore further: Ocean temperature as a vital sign revealing Earth's warming

More information: Cheng, L., and J. Zhu, 2018: 2017 was the warmest year on record for the global ocean. Adv. Atmos. Sci., 35(3), DOI: 10.1007/s00376-018-8011-z

Related Stories

Ocean temperature as a vital sign revealing Earth's warming

September 14, 2017

Human activities have released carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and the result is an accumulation of heat in the Earth's climate system, commonly referred to as "global warming." But how fast ...

Past decade saw unprecedented warming in the deep ocean

July 2, 2013

From 1975 on, the global surface ocean has shown a pronounced-though wavering-warming trend. Starting in 2004, however, that warming seemed to stall. Researchers measuring the Earth's total energy budget-the balance of sunlight ...

Oceans are warming rapidly, study says

June 30, 2017

More than 90 percent of the Earth's energy imbalance (EEI) in the climate system is sequestered in the ocean, and consequently, the ocean heat content (OHC) is increasing. Therefore, OHC is one of the most important indicators ...

Warmest oceans ever recorded

November 14, 2014

"This summer has seen the highest global mean sea surface temperatures ever recorded since their systematic measuring started. Temperatures even exceed those of the record-breaking 1998 El Niño year," says Axel Timmermann, ...

Recommended for you

How the Elwha dam removals changed the river's mouth

January 19, 2018

For decades, resource managers agreed that removing the two dams on the Elwha River would be a big win for the watershed as a whole and, in particular, for its anadromous trout and salmon. The dams sat on the river for more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.