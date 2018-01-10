Tropical Cyclone Joyce makes landfall on Australia's Pilbara Coast

January 12, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Tropical Cyclone Joyce makes landfall on Australia's Pilbara Coast
On Jan. 12 at 12:36 a.m. EST (0536 UTC) NOAA's JPSS-1 or NOAA-20 satellite showed Joyce's compact center along the coast and bands of thunderstorms wra pping into the center were mostly east and south of the center over the Pilbara Coast of Western Australia. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team/Jeff Schmaltz

NOAA's JPSS-1 satellite provided a visible image of the tropical storm after it made landfall along the Pilbara Coast in the northwestern part of Western Australia.

On Jan. 12, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (ABM) posted warnings from Sandfire to De Grey, and inland parts of the northeast Pilbara including Marble Bar. A Blue Alert is in effect for people in areas south of Wallal Downs to De Grey and inland to Marble Bar. That means that residents in those areas need to prepare for cyclonic weather and organize an emergency kit including first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water.

On Jan. 12 at 12:36 a.m. EST (0536 UTC) NOAA's JPSS-1 or NOAA-20 satellite showed Joyce's compact center along the coast and bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the center were mostly east and south of the center over Western Australia.

At 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) on Jan. 12 the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued their final warning on Tropical Cyclone Joyce. At that time Joyce had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots (51.7 mph/83.3 kph). It was centered near 20.7 degrees south latitude and 119.4 degrees east longitude. That's about 68 nautical miles east of Port Hedland, Australia. It was moving to the southwest at 8 knots (9.2 mph/14.8 kph).

Port Hedland radar imagery showed moderate to heavy precipitation bands with a central vortex just east of the station.

ABM said Joyce should weaken as it tracks to the southwest through the Pilbara. Joyce is expected to dissipate after a day or so.

ABM noted "Gusty winds and heavy rainfall is likely to continue near the track of the system over the weekend. Widespread daily rainfall totals of around 50 to 100 mm are expected, with isolated heavier falls of 100-250 mm possible near the system center."

NOAA-20, designated JPSS-1 prior to launch, is the first of NOAA's latest generation of U.S. polar-orbiting, non-geosynchronous, environmental satellites called the Joint Polar Satellite System. NOAA-20 was launched on November 18, 2017 and joined the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership in the same orbit.

Explore further: Tropical Cyclone Joyce soaking northwestern Australia coast

Related Stories

Tropical Cyclone Joyce soaking northwestern Australia coast

January 11, 2018

Tropical Cyclone Joyce, formerly known as tropical cyclone 5S, was moving south along the coast of Cape Leveque, Western Australia on Jan. 11 when a polar-orbiting satellite passed overhead. NOAA's JPSS-1 satellite provided ...

Recommended for you

Jet stream changes since 1960s linked to more extreme weather

January 12, 2018

Increased fluctuations in the path of the North Atlantic jet stream since the 1960s coincide with more extreme weather events in Europe such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires and flooding, reports a University of Arizona-led ...

Global warming will expose millions more to floods

January 11, 2018

Global warming is expected to unleash more rain, exposing millions more people to river flooding particularly in the United States and parts of Asia, Africa and central Europe, researchers said Wednesday.

Maps that show travel times to cities all across the globe

January 11, 2018

An international team of researchers, including a representative from Google, has created a color-coded map of the planet that shows travel times to cities from other places. In their paper published in the journal Nature, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.