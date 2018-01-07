Tropical Cyclone Ava moving away from Madagascar

January 8, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Tropical Cyclone Ava moving away from Madagascar
NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Ava early on Jan. 8. The image showed most of the thunderstorms were in the eastern quadrant of the storm. Credit: NASA Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Ava as it continued moving away from the island nation of Madagascar. Ava was located in the Southern Indian Ocean, off the southeastern coast of the country.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Ava early on Jan. 8. The image showed most of the thunderstorms were in the eastern quadrant of the storm.

At 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) the center of Tropical Storm Ava was located near 27.2 degrees south and 48.2 degrees east longitude. That's about 521 nautical miles southeast of Europa Island. Ava was moving to the southwest at 14 knots and had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (46 mph/74 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Ava to maintain strength for the next day as it moves south, then southeast. After that time, increasing and cooler sea surface temperatures will contribute to the weakening trend.

Explore further: NASA sees a mix of Tropical Cyclone Ockhi and dust storms

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm 10S form

February 10, 2016

Tropical Storm 10S developed as NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean. The tropical storm developed from tropical low pressure area 96S between Madagascar and La Reunion Island.

NASA catches formation of Tropical Depression 13W

August 1, 2017

The thirteenth tropical cyclone of the northwestern Pacific Ocean typhoon season has formed and NASA's Terra satellite obtained a visible-light image of the storm revealing that it's already battling wind shear.

NASA spies Tropical Cyclone 08P's formation

February 22, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite spotted Tropical Cyclone 08P as it was developing in the South Pacific Ocean. Tropical Cyclone 08P, or 08P formed east of Extra-tropical cyclone Bart.

NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

July 21, 2017

The ninth tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean has formed and developed into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Kulap was spotted by NASA's Terra satellite far to the west of Midway Island.

Recommended for you

Pond scum explains evolution of first animals

January 8, 2018

Microbial mats that existed on sea floors prior to the Cambrian explosion provided the foundation for early animal life to arise, new research looking at trace fossils of that early life has found.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.