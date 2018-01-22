January 22, 2018

On the rebound

by Jared Sagoff, Argonne National Laboratory

On the rebound
In a newly discovered twist, Argonne scientists and collaborators found that palladium nanoparticles can repair atomic dislocations in their crystal structure. This self-healing behavior is worth exploring in other materials. Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

Our bodies have a remarkable ability to heal from broken ankles or dislocated wrists. Now, a new study has shown that some nanoparticles can also "self-heal" after experiencing intense strain, once that strain is removed.

New research from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and Stanford University has found that can repair atomic dislocations in their crystal structure. This newly discovered twist could ultimately advance the quest to introduce self-healing behaviors in other .

"It turns out that these nanoparticles function much more like the human body healing from an injury than like a broken machine that can't fix itself." - Andrew Ulvestad, Argonne materials scientist.

The research follows a study from last year, in which Argonne researchers looked at the sponge-like way that nanoparticles absorb .

When palladium particles absorb hydrogen, their spongy surfaces swell. However, the interiors of the palladium particles remain less flexible. As the process continues, something eventually cracks in a particle's , dislocating one or more atoms.

"One would never expect the dislocation to come out under normal conditions," said Argonne materials scientist Andrew Ulvestad, the lead author of the study. "But it turns out that these nanoparticles function much more like the human body healing from an injury than like a broken machine that can't fix itself."

Ulvestad explained that the dislocations form as a way for the material to relieve the stress placed on its atoms by the infusion of additional hydrogen. When scientists remove the hydrogen from the nanoparticle, the dislocations have room to mend.

Using the X-rays provided by Argonne's Advanced Photon Source, a DOE Office of Science User Facility, Ulvestad was able to track the motion of the dislocations before and after the healing process. To do so, he used a technique called Bragg coherent diffraction imaging, which identifies a dislocation by the ripple effects it produces in the rest of the particle's crystal lattice.

In some particles, the stress of the hydrogen absorption introduced multiple dislocations. But even particles that dislocated in multiple places could heal to the point where they were almost pristine.

"In some cases, we saw five to eight original dislocations, and some of those were deep in the particle," Ulvestad said. "After the particle healed, there would be maybe one or two close to the surface."

Although Ulvestad said that researchers are still unsure exactly how the material heals, it likely involves the relationship between the material's surface and its interior, he explained.

By better understanding how the material heals, Ulvestad and his colleagues hope to tailor the dislocations to improve material properties. "Dislocations aren't necessarily bad, but we want to control how they form and how they can be removed," he said.

The study, entitled "The self-healing of defects induced by the hydriding phase transformation in palladium ," appeared November 9 in Nature Communications.

More information: A. Ulvestad et al, The self-healing of defects induced by the hydriding phase transformation in palladium nanoparticles, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-01548-7

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Argonne National Laboratory

Citation: On the rebound (2018, January 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-rebound.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hydrogen uptake causes molecular 'avalanches' in palladium
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)