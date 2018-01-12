January 12, 2018

First, Pizza Hut began delivering beer. Now, a self-driving car may bring your pizza

by Kaitlyn Alanis, The Wichita Eagle

Your delivery order from Pizza Hut may eventually arrive in a self-driving car.

Pizza Hut and Toyota are working to make pizza delivery more efficient, Business Insider reported, and that could lead to self-driving pizza cars.

Toyota revealed a that may be used to not only deliver pizza -but possibly cook pizza -at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Toyota plans to start testing the car, named the e-Palette, as soon as 2020.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., told attendees of the show that self-driving cars will loosen distinctions between brick-and-mortar and online sales, the Washington Times reported.

Pizza Hut U.S. president Artie Starrs said in a statement to Business Insider that the company is excited to "define the pizza-delivery experience of the future" with Toyota.

"We are focused on technology-based solutions that enable our team members and drivers to deliver even better customer experiences," Starrs said.

Both Pizza Hut and Toyota plan to collect data from delivery vehicles this year in an attempt to increase delivery efficiency and safety, Business Insider reported.

This announcement of a possible self-driving car comes just one month after Pizza Hut started a trial for beer and wine deliveries.

