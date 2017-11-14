Astronauts make, fling, float, eat pizzas on space station

December 4, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
In this Nov. 18, 2017 photo provided by NASA, from left, American Mark Vande Hei, Russian Sergei Ryazanskiy, Italian Paolo Nespoli, American Joe Acaba and American Randy Bresnik display the results of their made-from-scratch pizza pies at the International Space Station. The fixings flew up in November on a commercial supply ship. (NASA via AP)

The first-ever pizza party in space is getting sky-high reviews.

Astronauts at the International Space Station posted pictures and a video over the weekend of their small, made-from-scratch pizza pies. The fixings flew up last month on a commercial supply ship, and the crew wasted little time pulling out the flatbread, tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, olives, olive oil, anchovy paste and pesto.

After making their own individual-size pizzas, the six tossed and twirled them like floating Frisbees, before heating and devouring them.

Commander Randy Bresnik called the pizzas "flying saucers of the edible kind." The crew, he said in a tweet, "had a blast channeling our inner chef by building tasty pizzas for movie night."

"The IPDS (Intergalactic Pizza Devouring Squad) says 12 thumbs up!" Bresnik added.

NASA's station manager, Kirk Shireman, took pity on Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli's pizza craving and, in mid-November, shipped up all the ingredients on an Orbital ATK capsule. Nespoli, in orbit since July, declared the "unexpectedly delicious."

Nespoli has just over a week before returning to true Italian cuisine. He will land in Kazakhstan on Dec. 14, along with Bresnik and a Russian.

